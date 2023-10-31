Healthy Lifestyle: 7 Ways To Wake Up Early In The Morning

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Waking up early can be a great way to boost productivity and start your day off on the right foot. Here are seven strategies to help you become an early riser.

A habit is not created in one day. So don't try to drastically change your wake-up time overnight. Gradually adjust your bedtime and wake-up time by 15 minutes earlier each day.

Place your alarm clock or phone across the room so you have to physically get out of bed to turn it off. This can help you resist the temptation to hit the snooze button.

Caffeine can cause sleeplessness because it is a stimulant that increase the circulation of cortisol and adrenaline(energy boosters) in your body. So avoid it before bed time.

To create a habit try to go to sleep and wake-up at the same time everyday. This helps your body to follow it's internal clock which will help you to wake up early.

Create a bedtime routine like reading a book or practicing relaxation techniques, which signal your body that it's time to sleep.

Have something to look forward to when you wake up early, whether it's a healthy breakfast, exercise, meditation, or a productive work session.



The blue light emitted by phones, tablets, and computers can interfere with your body's production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep. So avoid screens before sleep.