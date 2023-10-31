Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol Reveals Their No-So-Known Camaraderie With Salman Khan; Read More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The highly anticipated second episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 is on the horizon, and it promises to be a treat for fans as it features the dynamic Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby. While the promo has already given us a tantalizing glimpse into what's in store, we have some exclusive insights into the intriguing conversations that took place during the show. The chat is set to shed light on the unique friendship between Sunny Deol and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, as well as the pivotal role played by Salman in securing Bobby Deol a role in the film "Race 3."

Following the grand launch of the eighth season of Koffee with Karan, which featured the charismatic Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, this upcoming episode hosted by Karan Johar promises to be equally enthralling. It has been reported that viewers can look forward to a blend of engaging and heartfelt discussions, as the episode explores the lesser-known yet enduring friendship between Sunny and Salman. Moreover, Bobby will share some insightful anecdotes about how Salman Khan played a crucial role in helping him land a part in the film "Race 3."

During the show, Bobby Deol revealed an interesting conversation with Salman Khan, saying, "Salman told me, 'Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, main tere bhai ke peeth pad chad gaya tha, main aage badha, main Sanjay Dutt ke peeth par chad gaya, main aage badha' (Salman told me, 'Look, when my career wasn't going well, I climbed on your brother's back, I moved forward, I climbed on Sanjay Dutt's back, I moved forward)."

Bobby went on to share, "We call each other mamu. Toh maine usko bola, 'Mamu, toh mujhe tere peeth par chadhne de na (So I told him, 'Mamu, let me climb on your back'). So, then he remembered that, and a couple of years later, I got a phone call from him and he said, 'Mamu shirt utarega, I said haan mamu main kuch bhi karunga' (He said, 'Mamu, will you take off your shirt?' I replied, 'Yes, Mamu, I'll do anything'). So, that's how I got Race."

This delightful episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 is sure to be an engaging and heartwarming journey through the camaraderie between the Deol brothers and their special bond with Salman Khan. It's a must-watch for fans of Bollywood and those interested in the behind-the-scenes stories of the industry. So, mark your calendars and get ready for an entertaining and insightful conversation between Sunny, Bobby, and Karan Johar on this popular talk show.