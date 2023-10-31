Fasting With Ease: 10 Tips To Prevent Acidity On Karwa Chauth 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karwa Chauth is a beautiful Hindu festival celebrated by married women who observe a day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being of their husbands. While fasting is an essential part of the ritual, it can sometimes lead to digestive discomfort, including acidity. To ensure that your Karwa Chauth fast is a pleasant and comfortable experience, here are ten effective ways to avoid acidity.

Start your day with a well-balanced Sargi meal before sunrise. Include complex carbohydrates, proteins, and fiber-rich foods to provide sustained energy throughout the day. Avoid spicy and greasy items.Dehydration can lead to acidity. Drink enough water during the non-fasting hours to stay well-hydrated. Sip on water, coconut water, or herbal teas throughout the day.

Avoid caffeine-containing beverages like tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks, as they can trigger acidity. Opt for herbal teas or warm water with a slice of lemon.While fruits are a healthy choice, avoid excessive citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits, as their acidity can be harsh on an empty stomach.

Keep your meals mild. Avoid excessive spices, chillies, and fried foods, as they can lead to heartburn and acidity. Opt for bland, non-spicy dishes.Break your fast with a light, easily digestible meal. Instead of consuming heavy, large meals, opt for smaller, more frequent portions to prevent overloading your digestive system.

Yogurt is a probiotic that can help maintain a healthy gut and prevent acidity. Include a small serving of plain yogurt in your meal to aid digestion.Chewing fennel seeds is a traditional remedy to soothe acidity. Keep a small portion of saunf handy and chew on it throughout the day.

Ginger and mint have natural anti-acidic properties. You can consume ginger tea or mint leaves to alleviate acidity and indigestion.Eat slowly, savoring each bite, and chew your food thoroughly. Rushed eating can lead to swallowing air, which can contribute to acidity.

Karwa Chauth is a day of devotion and love, and it should be a comfortable experience. By following these ten strategies, you can help avoid acidity and digestive discomfort during your fast. Remember that everyone's body is different, so it's important to pay attention to how your body reacts to various foods and make adjustments accordingly. By making mindful food choices and taking care of your digestive health, you can fully enjoy the spiritual and emotional significance of Karwa Chauth without the discomfort of acidity.