'AI Se Better Lagte Ho': Fans Applaud Legend Amitabh Bachchan For Posting Artificial Intelligence Snap

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amitabh Bachchan is an actor who is pretty active on social media. From giving a peak into his personal life to posting selfies with funny and sarcastic captions, the megastar relentlessly is entertaining his admirers online. Recently, he posted a picture of himself created by artificial intelligence. Be it his numbered tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), or his quirky posts on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan makes sure he shares a piece of his day with his fans online.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol reveals their no-so-known camaraderie with Salman Khan; Read more

A while back, the Paa actor posted a picture of himself allegedly created by artificial intelligence. The 'Kalki 2898 AD' star took to his official Instagram handle, the celebrity penned, "AI Zindabad!." The monochrome picture shows AB looking dapper in a black and white suit, which he wore with a polka dot tie.

Big B also wore his usual square-shaped glasses on blue eyes. The image is pretty close to what Big B looks like in real life. However, his fans commented that nothing can recreate the magic of the star. A user penned, "Sir aap AI se better lagte ho," while another wrote, "Real is boss."

Taking to social media earlier, the actor shared very pleasing news with his admirers. She shared that after a gap of almost 33 years, he has paired with South star Rajinikanth again for the film Thalaivar 170. Sharing a picture with a magnifying glass from the first day of the film shoot, the actor wrote, "Trying to magnify the moment. First day of work after 33 years with THE THALAIVAR. RAJINIKANTH sir."

Recently, ardent fans and audiences saw him in the action movie Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He also has a couple of movies in his kitty, which include The Umesh Chronicles, The Intern Hindi remake, Kalki 2898 AD, and Butterfly. Amitabh Bachchan is ready to make his Tamil debut with the film Thalaivar 170 with Rajinikanth.

ALSO READ: Comedian faces rage from netizens for taking potshots on 'death' of FRIENDS star Matthew Perry - READ