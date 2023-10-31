American Marketing Association Triangle Hosting Regional Retreat This Weekend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 10 American Marketing Association Chapters throughout the Southeast will be in attendance

- AMA Triangle President Hayden Brooks SherwoodRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA , USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) Raleigh Triangle Chapter is hosting a Regional Retreat on November 3, 2023.Representatives from Richmond, Virginia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Wilmington, North Carolina; Columbia. South Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Chicago, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; Cincinnati, Ohio; and New Jersey will be attending the weekend retreat.The event is designed to provide AMA chapters in attendance with valuable tools to help them advance their best practices and foster growth.“As we approach the halfway mark of the chapter year, volunteer energy needs a boost. Regional Retreats help provide an opportunity for more intimate networking and sharing,” said AMA Triangle President Hayden Brooks Sherwood.“AMA Triangle was selected to host this year's regional retreat due to our national reputation for strong leadership, high energy, and a dedicated membership base.”The AMA Regional Retreat takes place on Saturday, November 4 at the AC Hotel in the North Hills area of Raleigh.About AMA TriangleFor over 40 years, the Triangle chapter of the American Marketing Association has been offering marketing professionals the opportunity to learn and grow through career development, peer marketing, mentoring, community service, and leadership development. The AMA Triangle's mission is to provide value to marketers by connecting people and by providing educational programming and professional resources. Chartered in 1981, AMA Triangle boasts over 400 members from Fortune 500 executives, to small business owners, to students. For more information, visit AMAtriangle.

Brian Basilico

AMA Triangle

+1 630-248-6232

email us here