Neurodex, Inc., Announces Second Award From The Michael J. Fox Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NeuroDex

NATICK, MA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NeuroDex , Inc. (“NeuroDex”, or the“Company”), announces that it has received a second grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF), to study“Neuronal extracellular vesicles blood-based biomarker for lysosomal function.”This award will enable NeuroDex to utilize its unique ExoSORT TM platform to develop an extracellular vesicle (EV) based blood biomarker for lysosomal damage. The study will utilize an optimized procedure for neuron-derived EV (NDE) isolation to develop neuron-specific lysosomal dysfunction biomarkers.Dr. Erez Eitan, PhD., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of NeuroDex stated,“Lysosome inhibition significantly increases EV secretion, and thus, we anticipate that EVs can be a biomarker of lysosomal function. In this study, we will test how EV-associated markers change in response to drugs that modulate autophagy and lysosome function in cell culture and human plasma.”Mr. Oded Biran, the Company's Co-Founder and CEO, stated,“We are proud to receive this additional funding from The Michael J. Fox Foundation, intended to advance the important mission of developing blood-based biomarkers for lysosomal damage.” Mr. Biran added,“We believe that this grant will help NeuroDex to support clinical trials in the emerging space of lysosome base therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's.”About NeuroDexNeuroDex is a leading developer of exosome -of-origin-based diagnostics, theragnostic, prognostics, and pharmacodynamics. NeuroDex's integrative research platform, called ExoSORTTM combines bioinformatics and state-of-the-art laboratory processes. Building on all its proprietary platform technologies (including ExoSORTTM), NeuroDex develops a full range of exosome-of-origin, minimally invasive, blood-based diagnostics. For more information, visit .ExosomesExosomes, also called Extracellular vesicles (EVs), are small, membrane-bound particles released by cells into the extracellular space. They play a role in intercellular communication and protein disposal and are involved in both physiological and pathological processes. Exosomes found in blood have been studied as potential diagnostic markers for a variety of diseases.Forward-Looking Statement DisclaimerVarious statements in this release concerning NeuroDex's, future expectations, plans and prospects, constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent NeuroDex's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing their views as of any subsequent date. NeuroDex does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.NeuroDex Contact:Oded Biran, CEO

Oded Biran

NeuroDex, Inc.

+1 6099374811

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn