B'nai Torah Congregation Celebrates TLC Mitzvah Month For Third Consecutive Year

Opportunity to Participate in a“Mitzvah” Project Every Single Day During the Month of November

- Rabbi David Steinhardt, Senior Rabbi at B'nai Torah CongregationBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- B'nai Torah Congregation is officially kicking off TLC Mitzvah Month tomorrow, November 1, 2023. Mitzvah Month offers everyone daily opportunities to volunteer, donate, support and overall do good in the community.“In a time of increasing darkness, we must respond with increasing light,” said Rabbi David Steinhardt, senior rabbi at B'nai Torah Congregation.“We invite the community to join us in celebrating Mitzvah Month 2023 by participating in our 30 days dedicated to mitzvot.”Mitzvah activities be offered every single day during the Month of November, and include the following:Wednesday, November 1: Sweets for Soldiers. Pack your excess Halloween candy for active duty military and for local veterans. Location: Assembled packages can be delivered to B'nai Torah Congregation .Wednesday, November 1: Pantry Pride. Please fill a Charlie Fund TLC Free Little Pantry with needed supplies and food. TLC Pantries are located all around South Florida and are available for those in need a little extra help. Register for a slot here.Sunday, November 5: Sandwich Sunday: Make 22 sandwiches to feed the food insecure in our community. Location: Deliver to St. Gregory's (100 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431) Time: Deliver at 12 pm noon. (Registration required.).Thursday, November 9: Jacobson Family Food Bagging: Come learn about the Jacobson Family Food Pantry and who it serves while preparing pantry bags for recipients. Location: Jacobson Family Food Pantry, 403 South Congress Ave, Delray Beach. Register here.Monday, November 13: Homework Help at Dixie Manor. Many elementary school children need reading and homework help. Location: Dixie Manor Community Center, Boca Raton. Click here to register.Wednesday, November 15: Spectrum Sandwiches. Join students at Space of Mind and the Achievement Center for Children and Families as they learn about autism spectrum, socialization and giving back. Register here.Sunday, November 19: Souper Sunday. Serve food to the insecure at St. Gregory's in Boca Raton. Click here to register. Then join us in serving a Thanksgiving meal with a smile to anyone in need on Thursday, November 23.Wednesday, November 29: Regiftable Organization. Come help organize gifts that will be donated to the Achievement Center holiday shop in Delray Beach. Register here.A full list of Mitzvah Month activities can be found here . Registration is required for some of the activities.“For the third consecutive year, B'nai Torah Congregation is thrilled to celebrate Mitzvah Month, during which we will be hosting give-back and volunteer opportunities all month long,” said Summer Faerman, B'nai Torah Congregation's Director of TLC Programs.“No matter what your interests are, or what opportunities inspire you, there is a mitzvah opportunity for you during TLC Mitzvah Month. We once again invite all to participate in small projects that make a big difference!”During Mitzvah Month 2022, more than 75 Mitzvah Projects were completed and 4,700 volunteers participated – 1,000 of which volunteered for the first time!About the B'nai Torah Congregation Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) ProgramThe TLC Program of B'nai Torah Congregation, led by Summer Faerman, is B'nai Torah's official source for meaningful Mitzvah opportunities that help make a difference in the community and throughout the world. A Mitzvah is any of the 613 commandments that Jewish people are encouraged to observe, and more generally refers to any good deed. The 'Mitzvah of Tzedakah' – giving to charity - is one of the most important and is a common component of synagogue life. At B'nai Torah, the commitment to acts of Mitzvot is a critically important focus. The TLC program was developed to teach the core Jewish value of Tzedakah – through learning and action – to people of all ages within the congregation. It was first founded in 2012 and has continued to grow in size and scope. This flagship Mitzvah program touches all areas of critical need including hunger, homelessness, literacy, elder care, vulnerable populations, special needs and more. Learn more here:About B'nai Torah CongregationB'nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B'nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at .

