Qstomize Amplifies Customer Experience With Augmented Reality In Custom Product Design

Qstomize revolutionizes online personalization with Augmented Reality, enhancing customer creativity & interaction for an immersive shopping experience

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Qstomize, a leader in the online personalized products industry, is thrilled to announce the latest enhancement to its platform - the integration of Augmented Reality (AR) technology. This innovative feature allows customers to design, visualize, and interact with products such as photo tapestries and body pillows in a real-world environment before making a purchase.Imagine designing a photo tapestry . Customers can now upload their chosen photo, adjust and customize it to their liking, and then use AR to visualize the tapestry hanging on their actual wall. They can explore different sizes, orientations, and positions, ensuring that the personalized tapestry complements the space perfectly, making the room uniquely theirs.Similarly, for those looking to customize body pillows , the AR feature becomes an invaluable asset. Customers can upload and position images on the pillow, tweaking the design to perfection. Using AR, they can then place the customized body pillow in their living space, ensuring it aligns with their décor and aesthetics, enhancing the overall ambiance of the room."Our new AR feature is a game-changer," said Mila Adams, VP Product, at Qstomize. "It allows customers to interact with their personalized products within their own spaces, ensuring that the items like tapestries and body pillows not only meet but exceed their expectations. This immersive experience is tailored to enhance customer confidence, satisfaction, and overall shopping experience."This enhancement reiterates Qstomize's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to offer customers an enriched and seamless shopping experience. In a competitive market, Qstomize continues to stand out, emphasizing quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The integration of AR technology is a testament to the brand's vision of pioneering a customer-centric approach in the online personalization industry.About Qstomize:Qstomize specializes in offering a wide array of personalized products, enabling customers to express their creativity and individuality. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Qstomize continues to evolve, ensuring a user-friendly, comprehensive, and delightful shopping experience.

