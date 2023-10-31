Hampi to Coorg: 7 places in South India for November travels

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hampi to Coorg are 7 places in South India for November travels. From historic ruins in Hampi to the scenic charm of Coorg, explore Goa's beaches, Kodaikanal's serenity, Pondicherry's French essence, Ooty's Nilgiri beauty, and Munnar's tea plantations, ensuring a diverse and memorable experience
Experience the tranquility of the "Princess of Hill Stations" with its serene lakes, misty forests, and pleasant climate
This coastal town exudes French charm, offering serene beaches, historic architecture, and delectable cuisine
November is the perfect time to enjoy the sandy beaches, vibrant nightlife, and water sports in this coastal paradise
Explore the awe-inspiring ruins of Vijayanagara Empire, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in the pleasant November weather
Enjoy the lush green tea plantations and cool climate in this hill station, perfect for nature enthusiasts and trekkers
Also known as "Scotland of India," Coorg offers lush coffee plantations, waterfalls, and serene landscapes for a rejuvenating experience
Revel in the captivating Nilgiri Hills with botanical gardens, tea estates, and a scenic toy train ride
