Hampi To Coorg: 7 Places In South India For November Travels


10/31/2023 2:01:26 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hampi to Coorg are 7 places in South India for November travels. From historic ruins in Hampi to the scenic charm of Coorg, explore Goa's beaches, Kodaikanal's serenity, Pondicherry's French essence, Ooty's Nilgiri beauty, and Munnar's tea plantations, ensuring a diverse and memorable experience

Kodaikanal

Experience the tranquility of the "Princess of Hill Stations" with its serene lakes, misty forests, and pleasant climate

Puducherry

This coastal town exudes French charm, offering serene beaches, historic architecture, and delectable cuisine

Goa

November is the perfect time to enjoy the sandy beaches, vibrant nightlife, and water sports in this coastal paradise

Hampi

Explore the awe-inspiring ruins of Vijayanagara Empire, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in the pleasant November weather

Munnar

Enjoy the lush green tea plantations and cool climate in this hill station, perfect for nature enthusiasts and trekkers

Coorg

Also known as "Scotland of India," Coorg offers lush coffee plantations, waterfalls, and serene landscapes for a rejuvenating experience

Ooty

Revel in the captivating Nilgiri Hills with botanical gardens, tea estates, and a scenic toy train ride

