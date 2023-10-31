5 Places Indians Can Travel Without Visa From November 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Traveling overseas and exploring new countries is a dream of many and sometimes getting a visa can be problematic. Here are 5 countries where Indians can visit visa-free or can get a visa on arrival.
It is important to note that visa policies can change frequently, and even visa-free destinations might have some conditions or restrictions, so always check with the respective country's embassy or official government websites carefully.
Indian citizens can travel to Nepal without a visa, and entry is usually granted at various border checkpoints.
Indian nationals can visit Jamaica without a visa for up to 30 days. When you arrive in Jamaica, the immigration officer will stamp your passport, which will act as a valid and official tourist visa.
For visiting Fiji, the period of stay for Indian citizens without a visa or permit is limited to 12 days.
Indians will no longer be required to obtain an arrival-on-visa when visiting Thailand for vacation or business until May 2024.
Indian citizens do not require a visa to visit Bhutan. However, they need to obtain an entry permit at the border.
MENAFN31102023007385015968ID1107347299
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.