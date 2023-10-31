Jioglass: Reliance Jio Launches India’S First Smartglass With AR And VR Modes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Reliance Jio, after bringing several telecom-related revolutions in India, has now introduced its first Made in India smartglass dubbed as JioGlass.

During the 2023 India Mobile Congress, the smartwatch was on show at the Jio stand.



Because it combines the virtual and physical worlds, the new JioGlass is a mixed-reality headset that provides a more engaging experience. In order to provide the best of both worlds, it combines augmented and virtual reality.



The new JioGlass is made in India.

Tesseract, a mixed-reality firm that creates AR and VR platforms and solutions, is the one who invented the product. Reliance Industries purchased this business in 2019.



With a 100-inch Full HD micro-LED 3D display and voice and gaze interaction, JioGlass is a lightweight smartglass. The JioGlass is made to be small and portable, measuring 174 mm in length, 155 mm in breadth, and 38 mm in height when it is opened. It is lightweight-weighing only 69 grammes without the visor and cable-and comfortable to wear for lengthy periods of time.

With your JioGlass AR smart glasses, you can easily connect any device-a laptop, game console, smartphone, or any other item with a Type-C display output-and screencast the content onto a 100-inch virtual screen. It allows

You can easily point, scroll, and pick with your smartphone turned into a multipurpose controller that you always have with you. You can easily include up to three virtual displays into your workflow using JioGlass.

Features like Immersive Mode, AR Cast, Virtual Desktop Monitor, and Virtual PC are included with the JioGlass. The gadget also has magnetic prescription glasses that can be adjusted for a customised and pleasant viewing experience, and they are suitable with lens prescriptions ranging from -1.5 to -5. Additionally, the JioGlass has an easy-to-use control system with a trackpad that lets users effortlessly swipe left to change volume and swipe right to adjust brightness.

The JioGlass is a state-of-the-art mixed-reality gadget that works flawlessly with a variety of gadgets, such as Windows and Mac computers and Android and iOS phones and tablets. Fast boot up speeds of 5 seconds and resume durations of 1 second are among its performance qualities, which guarantee a smooth user experience.

Thanks to a 4000mAh battery that provides a strong 4-hour lifespan in 3D mode, users may immerse themselves in immersive material for longer periods of time. The price and availability of the device are unknown at the time.

