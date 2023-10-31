(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) PRESS RELEASE

Acharya Announces Admissions for Academic Year 2024-25

Acharya, located in Bangalore, is a prestigious educational institution renowned for its commitment to providing world-class education across various disciplines. Prospective students will have the opportunity to choose from a wide range of Diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programs, catering to various fields of study, including but not limited to :

 Engineering and Technology

 Business and Management

 Health Sciences & Nursing

 Arts and Sciences

 Media and Communication

 Fashion Design

 Architecture and Design

Acharya is well-known for its world-class faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, and a vibrant campus life that encourages holistic development. With a strong emphasis on research, innovation, and industry-relevant curriculum, Acharya offers students the perfect platform to excel in their chosen fields.

We invite aspiring students from across the country & overseas to explore the multitude of opportunities available at Acharya. The application process is now open, and interested candidates can visit our website at or call 740-664-4449 to access detailed program information, admission criteria, and application procedures.



Disclaimer: This is a featured content

