Excessive Work To Screen Time, Things To Avoid Post 6 Pm

While there are no universal rules that apply to everyone, and what you should or should not do after 6 p.m. may vary based on your lifestyle and commitments, here are six things to consider avoiding after this time for the sake of your well-being and a healthy work-life balance.



Things to avoid post 6 pm





Avoid working long hours or bringing work-related stress home. Disconnect from work emails and tasks to unwind and relax.

Consuming heavy, calorie-rich meals late in the evening can lead to digestive discomfort and disrupt sleep. Opt for lighter dinners instead.

Engaging in stress-inducing activities, such as heated arguments or intense workouts, may affect your ability to wind down and sleep well.

Snacking on unhealthy or sugary foods late in the evening can lead to weight gain and disturb sleep patterns. Choose nutritious, light snacks if necessary.

Excessive screen time, particularly with electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and TVs, can interfere with your sleep patterns due to the blue light emitted.



Avoid consuming caffeine or alcohol too close to bedtime, as they can interfere with sleep quality.