Driving Innovation And Sustainability: The Transformative Trends In The Automotive Paint Market-By PMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covina, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive paint, also known as car paint or auto paint, is a specialized coating applied to the exterior and sometimes interior surfaces of automobiles. Automotive paint protects the vehicle's metal body from corrosion, rust, and damage caused by environmental factors such as UV radiation, moisture, and road debris.

The demand for cars keeps rising as the world's population rises and more people become middle-class. This raises output, which in turn raises demand for the automobile paint market . Customers are searching more and more for distinctive and personalized alternatives for their cars. Manufacturers of automotive paint are leveraging this trend by providing an extensive selection of colors, finishes, and special effects.

Key Highlights –

In January 2023, Nippon Paint, Asia's leading paint manufacturer launched of Nippon Paint X'press, its unique car painting and car care center concept in India. As a member of the Nipsea Group, which also includes Nippon Paint of Japan, Nippon Paint India makes up the fourth-biggest coatings group globally and the largest in Asia Pacific. The biggest paint firm in India with the quickest rate of growth is Nippon Paint India.

Key players operating in the global automotive paint market includes,

Berger Paints, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., BASF SE, PPG Asian Paints Private Limited, Axalta Coating Systems LIC, KCC Corporation, Clariant AG, Arkema SA, and Beckers Group.

Analyst View –

The automotive paint industry is embracing advanced technology to create more durable and eco-friendly paints. Innovations in nanotechnology and chemistry have led to the development of high-quality, scratch-resistant, and UV-resistant coatings. Growth in emerging markets, particularly in Asia, is contributing to the expansion of the automotive industry. This, in turn, fuels the demand for automotive paint.

Automotive Paint Market-Segmentation analysis:



By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, and Private Vehicles/Passenger Cars)

By Coat Type (Clear coat, Basecoat, E–Coat, and Primer Coat)

By Texture Type (Metallic Texture, Solid Texture, and Others (Matte, Solar Reflective, And Pearlescent)

By Form Type (Powder Coating, Waterborne Coating, and Solvent Borne Coating) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Trends in the Automotive Paint Market

The automotive paint market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and innovations being introduced all the time. Some of the key trends in the market include:



The increasing demand for sustainable automotive paints: Customers are increasingly demanding automotive paints that are made from sustainable materials and that have a low environmental impact. This is leading to the development of new automotive paints that are waterborne and that use recycled materials.

The growing adoption of advanced automotive painting technologies: Automotive manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced painting technologies, such as robotic painting and electrostatic painting. These technologies improve the efficiency and quality of the painting process. The rising demand for customized automotive paints: Customers are increasingly demanding vehicles with customized paint finishes. This is driving the development of new automotive paints that offer a wider range of colors and effects.

The automotive paint market is expected to continue to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by the increasing vehicle production, rising disposable income, growing demand for premium finishes, and the increasing adoption of advanced automotive painting technologies.

