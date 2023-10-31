Crossville, TN ~ 2Nd Annual Field Of Honor® 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hundreds of US flags will be on display in perfect rows. Walk among the rows of flags knowing that each one represents an individual and tells their story.

- -G.K. ChestertonCROSSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / --November 5 – 11, 2023Garrison Park542 4th Street, Crossville, TN 38572Walk among the rows of flags knowing that each 3'x5′ U.S. flag represents an individual and tells their story.Flags may be sponsored to honor our military veterans or personnel from any service branch, including canine and cavalry, who have sacrificed for our freedom.This will be the 2nd Annual Field of Honor® display in our community and is the perfect opportunity to remember our heroes who have served and sacrificed.This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or giving to this patriotic cause.Funds raised will be donated to Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council (CCVAC) , and other nonprofit veteran organizations in our community.A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation .Benefiting Charities:Exchange Club of Lake TansiCumberland County Veterans Assistance CouncilHosted By:Exchange Club of Lake TansiLocal Organizing Committee:Project Chair: Mary VesperCo-Project Chair: Melody LivingstonFundraiser Chair: Judi HartmanPublic Relations Chair: Jean SmithProgram Chair: Kelly StrachanVolunteer Chair: Melody LivingstonField Coordinator Chair: Dina NeffSponsorship Chair: Dan Smith

