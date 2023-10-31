Texas Almanac 20242025 Now Available For Pre-Order

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Texas State Historical Association is proud to announce the release of the Texas Almanac 2024–2025. First published in 1857, the Texas Almanac continues to be the most comprehensive reference book relating to the political, civic, and economic development of Texas. With the help of the Texas Historical Commission and the Texas Legislature, this edition of the Almanac was produced, printed, and bound in the state of Texas.Your Texas. Your Texas Almanac.The 72nd edition of the Texas Almanac is 752 pages of facts about our state illustrated with full-color maps and photographs. Inside you'll find at least 410 tables of data, 300 maps, contact information for 200 state boards and commissions, and the names of 189 state officials, 1,209 judges, 1,223 mayors, and 3,302 county officials (give or take a few).Texas: The Energy StateThe world has been hearing about energy in Texas since 1901 when the gusher at Spindletop became a cultural and economic phenomenon. An image familiar to any kid on a Texas road trip, oil rigs strike bold poses across the landscape - trophies of an industry that has defined Texas for more than a century. And yet, this image renders an incomplete picture of Texas' relationship with energy, particularly as the global energy system undergoes a fundamental shift away from dependence on fossil fuels.This edition's feature -“Texas: The Energy State” by Nora Ankrum - contains three essays about our state's relationship with the energy industry. The main article“Where we Started and Where we are Today” traces the development of the energy grid that powers our lives, how we came to lead the nation (and most countries) in energy creation, and our state's exciting role in the next transition.“A Brief History of Wind Power” explains why wind has always been important to the lives of Texans. Finally,“How an Invisible Gas Stole the Spotlight” describes the history of natural gas and how it is both an in-demand resource and a troublesome byproduct.New to this editionContributed by reporters at The Texas Tribune, our“Texas Tribune Reports” reveal what Texans are talking about today in five important areas: education, health care, politics, sports, and climate.###Founded as a private, nonprofit educational organization on March 2, 1897, and housed at the University of Texas at Austin, Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is reinforced by more than one hundred years of scholarship. Its mission is to further the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of the rich and unique history of Texas through research, writing, publication, and educational programs. For more information, please visit .You'll also find:. Report on the 88th Legislature, by Carolyn Barta. Updated weather extremes and revised climate norms, contributed by Texas State Climatologist, John W. Nielsen-Gammon. Data from the latest U.S. Religion Census. Recreation, with details on state and national parks, landmarks, and wildlife refuges.. Counties, featuring detailed county maps, locator maps, and profiles of Texas' 254 counties.. A comprehensive list of Texas cities and towns.. Politics, Elections, and information on federal, state, and local governments.. Business, Agriculture, and Transportation.. Obituaries of notable Texans.It's no wonder the Texas Almanac is known as...The Source for All Things Texas Since 1857!Presales on the TSHA online store, at .For more information, contact Rosie Hatch at .

