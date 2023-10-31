RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics Lead The Way In Training New Generation Of Hyperbaric Providers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Alexander Borsand, MD, ABLM, FMCHPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics, the leading provider of hyperbaric oxygen therapy in Arizona , is excited to announce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at training a new generation of hyperbaric providers. Dr. Alexander Borsand, MD, ABLM, FMCH, a certified trainer for the International Board of Undersea Medicine, is spearheading this endeavor as the only certified Hyperbaric trainer in the state.“We are thrilled to partner with Sonoran University of Health Sciences to train Naturopathic Resident Doctors on how to provide safe and effective HBOT, broadening their skills and enhancing patient care for a wide range of medical conditions,” said Dr. Alexander Borsand, MD, Clinic Safety Director, and Head of Business Development at RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics.For over 17 years, RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics has been at the forefront of delivering oxygen under pressure to the local community, offering both on-label and off-label treatment indications. While hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) has traditionally been employed for non-healing wounds, the clinic has harnessed the anti-inflammatory properties of this groundbreaking treatment to bring numerous benefits to patients of all backgrounds.RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics continues to be a trailblazer in the field of hyperbaric medicine, and this training program represents a significant step in expanding the knowledge and expertise in this cutting-edge therapy. The collaboration with Sonoran University of Health Sciences is a testament to RX-O2's commitment to education and the pursuit of better healthcare.In addition to their dedication to training new hyperbaric providers, RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics offers a range of services, including treatments for long COVID, anti-aging, and health optimization.To learn more about RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics and their accredited training programs, please visit .About RX-O2 Hyperbaric ClinicsRX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic, a trusted provider of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, is the culmination of over 50 years of hyperbaric experience, from a surgeon who used HBOT to help heal wounds to a Certified Hyperbaric Technologist with over 20 years of experience in Hyperbaric medicine. The clinics boast over 15 years of experience treating patients in prescription level hyperbaric chambers. The owners of Serenity A Breath for Life joined medical director Dr. Marvin Borsand to expand access to Hyperbaric medicine in Phoenix. Now with the ability to provide more than 65 treatments a day, RX-O2 has become one of the country's largest Hyperbaric clinics.###

