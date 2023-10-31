Introducing The CLM Volumizertm: A Revolutionary 3-In-1 Volumizing Hairbrush

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLM Creations®, a woman-owned hair tool company based in Minnesota, is pleased to present the CLM Volumizer, a multifunctional hair tool.

- Cherie L. Monson, Founder of CLM CreationsHOPKINS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CLM Creations® , a woman-owned hair tool company based in Minnesota, is pleased to present the CLM Volumizer , a multifunctional hair tool that works as a diffuser, brush, and styling device for various hair types, lengths, and textures.Created by the company's Founder/CEO and breast cancer survivor, Cherie L. Monson, this unique volumizing hairbrush is specially designed to help users achieve professional-looking results with minimal hair damage compared to traditional heat-styling tools. Paired with any brand of hair dryer, the CLM Volumizer can provide ample lift while creating natural-looking curls, beach waves, or straighter locks within minutes.Based on a recent research study conducted by a third party, the CLM Volumizer had the highest overall satisfaction among its primary/current users, with a score of 4.57 out of 5, compared to those using competitor Wet Brush hairbrushes, Conair diffusers, and paddle brushes.The innovative vents direct the air from the blower to where users want it to go, while the patented finger shape design creates extra body and lift in the hair root. Wide spaces between the bristles can detangle hair without pulling, and the ergonomic handle is easy to grip and comfortable to use.Made of durable polypropylene plastic, the CLM Volumizer can withstand daily exposure to heat, won't break or crack easily, and is top-rack dishwasher safe. This means that it won't need to be regularly replaced like other brushes do.Perfect for beginners and professionals, this affordable tool eliminates the need for multiple irons, diffuser attachments, and other brushes/combs. Ideal for travel, it's a portable and compact volumizing hairbrush that will take up less suitcase space compared to bringing multiple tools.“As a breast cancer survivor who completed radiation treatment that caused my hair to thin and break off, I wholeheartedly recommend the CLM Volumizer to add life back to your hair. It's a user-friendly tool for anyone who wants minimal damage and maximum volume,” Cherie noted.About: CLM Creations was founded by Cherie L. Monson, a passionate entrepreneur of innovative hair tools. After perfecting the CLM Volumizer design for 10 years before being diagnosed with breast cancer and going through radiation, Cherie decided to start up her company and manufacture her patented hairbrush.Contact: For more information and to purchase the CLM Volumizer, visit or contact Cherie atFollow us @clmcreationsllc on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube for the latest product specials and updates!

