Efficiency And Recognition Drive Success For Catalan Tree Service Via Tree Leads Today

WHITES CREEK, TENNESSEE, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Catalan Tree Service, a thriving tree care and removal company based in Whites Creek, Tennessee, has harnessed the power of Tree Leads Today (TLT), a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care businesses, to achieve remarkable growth and success.Owned and operated by Lusvin Catalan, Catalan Tree Service serves various towns and counties, including Goodlettsville, Greenbrier, Springfield, Adams, White House, Whites Creek, and Nashville. TLT's exclusive leads service has proven to be a game-changer for the company.Since partnering with TLT, Catalan Tree Service has experienced transformative improvements. Catalan explained, "It has helped me grow in terms of machinery, workload, and personnel. Thanks to you, we work daily, and we have up to 3 weeks of scheduled work. I don't know anyone who does better advertising than you do."Catalan Tree Service has seen a significant business growth of 90% since collaborating with TLT. This remarkable expansion necessitated not only the hiring of more personnel but also investments in machinery and equipment. What started as a team of four individuals has now grown to a dedicated crew of ten.One of the key factors contributing to Catalan Tree Service's success is the exclusive nature of TLT's leads. "I don't work with any other lead generation company. I don't have to compete with anyone, just with myself. I have a better chance of getting the jobs. TLT leads are the best," Catalan emphasized.Catalan's journey with TLT began when he saw a video about TLT on Facebook. However, initially, he faced a language barrier. He recalled, "I couldn't start right away when I first saw the video because when I requested Spanish, there was no one available who spoke Spanish at TLT. I waited for a while and then called again, and they connected me with Grey, who speaks Spanish, and she has been my point of contact to this day."With over a decade of experience in the tree care industry, Catalan Tree Service has been operating for approximately ten years. TLT's exclusive leads have played a pivotal role in catapulting the business to new heights of success.Geo-targeting is another crucial element of TLT that Catalan finds incredibly efficient. "That's great because we manage to schedule one or two days of estimates. Sometimes they are just 5 minutes away," he explained. The proximity of jobs significantly enhances the company's operational efficiency, reducing travel time and enabling them to serve more clients effectively.Furthermore, Catalan highlighted the importance of customer phone calls facilitated by TLT's leads. He stated, "That helps a lot because when the customer calls us, we know the job is ours. Few times do they ask us to let them think about our price. Many people already know us in that area. Sometimes they say, 'We've seen your trucks in my neighborhood.' We are not unknown; on the contrary, we are already well-known, which is why we provide excellent service."The partnership between Catalan Tree Service and Tree Leads Today underscores the significance of tree care marketing and how exclusive leads can empower local tree care businesses to thrive.About Tree Leads Today:Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.

