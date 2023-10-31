Cigniti Hosted HYSEA And Montgomery County, Maryland, Sign A Strategic Economic Development Mou

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Subheading: Cigniti hosted Montgomery County and HYSEA in an event to foster global tech ecosystem and innovation

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) and Montgomery County, Maryland, have signed an MoU, announcing the strategic partnership in nurturing the startup and innovation ecosystem in both Montgomery County, Maryland, and Hyderabad, India. Cigniti Technologies, the world's leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, played an instrumental role in bringing both bodies to sign the MoU.This partnership would facilitate interactions among startups, corporations, academic institutions, and other stakeholders in these two growing regions to fortify the business ecosystems and enhance business growth support resources available to enterprises in both countries.The MoU between Montgomery County and HYSEA has been signed in the presence of Mr. C V Subramanyam (Chairman & MD, Cigniti); Mr. Marc Elrich (County Executive, Montgomery County), M/s Manisha Saboo (President, HYSEA), Mr. Pavan Bezwada (Commissioner, Maryland Governors Commission on South Asian American Affairs); Sairam Vedam (Chief Marketing Officer, Cigniti) along with other Cigniti and HYSEA leaders.The event was attended by 60+ delegates focused on Software and IT services and advanced digital technologies (i.e., AI, IoT, satellite, MedTech, hospitality tech, robotics) to explore opportunities for technology collaboration and local economic growth.About HYSEAHYSEA is a unique industry initiative and a non-profit organization that strives to bring together the various IT and ITeS Organizations in Telangana under one umbrella to network, share knowledge, and work closely with the Government and other industry stakeholders to expand into new areas of business, social development and economic prosperity of the state.The association is 30 years old and has more than 300+ registered members, representing nearly 90% of Telangana's IT/ITeS industry revenue and employee headcount. HYSEA member list includes a judicious mix of Large, Medium, and Small, Indian and MNC companies such as Infosys, Intel, Micron, Wipro, Cognizant, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Deloitte, Cigniti Technologies, Qualcomm, Microsoft, HSBC, ZF, WellsFargo, State Street, Google, Firstsource, Broadridge, Chubb, Infor, Micron, Valuemomentum, OpenText, ValueLabs, Synchrony, ZenQ, Innominds, Invenio, OSI Digital, Informatica, EnergyTech Global, TechEra IT Consulting and more from the Software Services, BPO, and Product segments.About Montgomery CountyMontgomery County, the largest jurisdiction in Maryland, USA, is among the most diverse and highly educated communities in the United States and has many citizens with families in India. The County is in the center of the 3rd largest bio health cluster and 4th largest technology talent pool in America. Adjacent to Washington, DC, this County also is home to numerous U.S. federal agencies (including the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Standards and Technology, and the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence), and many advanced technology (i.e., IT, IoT, satellite, MedTech, hospitality tech, robotics) businesses, private and nonprofit research organizations. It now also is home to a new University of Maryland Institute for Health Computing which will leverage AI for population health, precision medicine, and drug discovery.About Cigniti TechnologiesCigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the world's leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering Services Company. 4200+ Cignitians worldwide help Fortune 500 & Global 2000 enterprises across 25 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey across various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP and platform-led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains. Our industry-leading digital assurance and AI-led digital engineering services are helping global customers with measurable outcomes, millions of dollars of savings, and significant ROI. We are headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with global offices spread across the USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Australia, South Africa, Czech Republic, and Singapore.

