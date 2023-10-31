(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Certified Origins Expands Its Brand Portfolio with the Acquisition of the Seggiano Group

Certified Origins, a global leader in the food industry, announces its acquisition of Seggiano, an international brand known for curating Italian food products.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Certified Origins , a global leader in the food industry, announces its acquisition of Seggiano , an international Italian food brand known for curating Italian food products sourced from premium producers all over Italy, emphasizing higher quality ingredients and outstanding flavors.The successful completion of this transaction on October 2023 confirms Certified Origins' commitment to contributing to people's enjoyment and health through good food: the kind made by using wholesome, sustainable, and genuine ingredients.Peri Eagleton and David Harrison founded Seggiano out of a deep love for Italian gastronomic heritage and a mission to share it with the world. Since its birth in 1995, the Seggiano portfolio has grown both in size and complexity, expanding its offering to include multiple product lines in response to dietary preferences, which are sourced from over 40 of the best Italian food producers.In just two decades, the brand has established itself as synonymous with Italian culinary excellence. It secured important retail partners such as Whole Foods in Europe and the USA, thanks to its especially popular pestos, sauces and pasta lines.For Gerard Jara , President of Certified Origins Group, "This acquisition paves the way for Certified Origins to establish a physical presence in the United Kingdom. This strategic move diversifies and solidifies our position in the European retail and food service market, ensuring that it can continue to provide exceptional products and services to its valued customers, especially in the wake of post-Brexit regulatory changes."Becker & Poliakoff's Corporate and International Practice Group played a pivotal role in facilitating this cross-border acquisition, bringing together Origin Brands Inc., a Certified Origins group division, and Italian Realfoods Limited, owner of the Seggiano brand.The addition of Seggiano to the Certified Origins brand portfolio, alongside Bellucci and La Bien Plantà, represents a transformative moment for Certified Origins. This move amplifies its presence in the realm of food brands, offering a more diverse range of products and tripling the group's footprint in the branded space.About Certified Origins:Certified Origins is a leading producer of premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil, committed to delivering the highest quality olive oil products while promoting sustainability and social responsibility. With a dedication to exceptional taste, health, and well-being, Certified Origins strives to create positive change in the food industry.

