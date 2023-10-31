The Health Care Transformation Task Force Makes Staffing Announcements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Health Care Transformation Task Force announced some staffing changes. Earlier this month, Charlotte Burnett was promoted to Director, and will assume management responsibilities for our communications activities while continuing to expand her person-centered care and value-based care delivery and payment portfolio. Congratulations Charlotte!



Senior Director Josh Traylor departs the Task Force today to assume a new role as Executive Director of the Center for Healthcare and Research Transformation in Ann Arbor, Michigan. We wish Josh well as he returns to his hometown to lead an organization where he began his career.



The Task Force announces the hiring of Theresa Dreyer as a Senior Director. Theresa comes to the Task Force after five years as Manager, Value Based Care at the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). Prior to AAMC, she worked at the CMS Innovation Center where she designed and launched the Pennsylvania Rural Health Model, and prior to that, she worked in health care consulting. Theresa begins work at the Task Force in late November and will take on senior level responsibilities of a value-based payment model portfolio and related management and mentoring responsibilities. Welcome Theresa!



Aetna . agilon health . Aledade . American Academy of Family Physicians . American Heart Association . ApolloMed . Atrius Health . Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts . Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan . Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina . Blue Shield of California . Cambia Health Solutions . Clarify Health . Cleveland Clinic . Community Catalyst . Curana Health . Elevance Health . Evolent Health . Families USA . Heritage Provider Network . Honest Medical Group . Innovaccer . Kaiser Permanente . Mark McClellan . MedStar Health . National Partnership for Women & Families . National Patient Advocate Foundation . OPN Healthcare . Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health . Premier . PSW . Sentara Healthcare . Signify Health . Sun River Health . Trinity Health . Washington State Health Care Authority . UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust

