Rainforest Car Wash Drives Hope With Fourth Annual Charity Food Drive

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rainforest Car Wash is excited to announce its fourth annual charity food drive, scheduled to run from November 1st to December 23rd. As part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, Rainforest Car Wash encourages patrons to contribute four non-perishable food items; donors will receive a complimentary Rain Wash with their donation.

Rainforest Car Wash Mentor location, located at 7350 Palisades Pkwy, Mentor Ohio.

At Rainforest Car Wash, their commitment extends beyond exceptional service and experience; it encompasses the well-being of the communities it calls home. "This food drive embodies our dedication to serving customers with the utmost care and making a positive impact on the communities we serve," said Anthony Bencivenni, President of the company.

In addition to this charitable initiative, Rainforest Car Wash is pleased to share that its Medina location, which recently faced a fire-related challenge, is diligently working towards reopening before the year's end. The company extends its gratitude to the supportive Medina community and eagerly anticipates resuming its service to valued customers.

Rainforest Car Wash is locally owned and operated out of several locations in NE Ohio, including Brunswick, Medina, Cleveland Heights, Avon, Mentor, and Old Brooklyn. To discover more about Rainforest and their charitable food drive, please visit rfwash.

SOURCE Rainforest Car Wash