UK's Pioneering Role In Gene Editing: Market Set To Grow At A 21.2% CAGR Through 2027

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Gene Editing Technology Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in gene editing industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as gene editing technologies (CRISPR, meganucleases, TALEN, and ZFN), by products, delivery method, disease/disorders, and application.

Report Highlights:



The UK gene editing sector is on a meteoric rise, predicted to achieve a CAGR of 21.2% from 2023 to 2027, expanding from US$0.175 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$0.459 billion by 2027. Previously, the sector grew at a CAGR of 27.1%, reaching US$0.138 billion in 2022.

Core Insights:



Dive deep into data-driven analysis spotlighting emergent opportunities in the gene editing landscape.

Segmented insight into various gene editing technologies like CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, and Meganucleases. Comprehensive overview by product, delivery, disease, application, and end-users, including pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology entities, academic research hubs, and contract research organizations.

Key Benefits:



Grasp a robust understanding of the UK gene editing market dynamics from 2018-2027.

Strategically navigate the burgeoning industry by identifying key growth segments and potential investment pockets. Comparative analysis among end-users to tap into the dominant sectors.

Key Topics Covered



Overview of the UK Gene Editing Technology Market (2018-2027)

Breakdown by Technology (CRISPR, TALENs, ZFNs, Meganucleases)

Detailed Market Size by Product Categories (CRISPR, TALENs, ZFNs, Meganucleases)

Insights by Delivery Mode (Ex-vivo, In-vivo)

Disease/Disorders Segment Analysis (Including Cancer, Respiratory Diseases)

Application-wise Market Exploration (Drug Development, Diagnostics, etc.) End User Analysis (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotech Firms, and More)

To delve deeper into the comprehensive analysis of the UK gene editing market, visit



About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets