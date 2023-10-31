2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition Is A Blackout Standout

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's popular Palisade flagship SUV has added a new Calligraphy Night Edition to its 2024 lineup. The Calligraphy Night builds on the Palisade's successful range-topping Calligraphy model with a luxurious blackout theme for a uniquely sophisticated appeal. The 2024 Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition, which includes standard all-wheel drive, is available at Hyundai dealers now, starting at $54,935, including destination charges.
The 2024 Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition adds the following content to the Calligraphy model:
Continue Reading
2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition
2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition
Mechanical Features
HTRAC® AWD Downhill Brake Control SNOW mode, TOW mode AWD Lock
Exterior Features
Dark-tinted chrome radiator grille Dark-tinted chrome rear bumper garnish Dark-tinted rear H-logo Dark-tinted rear PALISADE emblem Gloss-black lower front and rear fascia 20-inch black-liquid wheels Black roof rails Dark-tinted chrome door side moldings Bodycolor door handles Dark-tinted HTRAC® liftgate badge
Exterior Color Availability
Interior Features
Dark aluminum upper console trim Exclusive dark, premium micro-suede seating surfaces
(replaces Nappa Leather seating surfaces on Calligraphy model) Available exclusively with black interior
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit .
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn
| TikTok
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America
MENAFN31102023003732001241ID1107347186
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.