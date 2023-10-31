BJ's Restaurants, Inc. To Host Investor Day On November 14, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced today that it will host an Investor Day in Boston, MA on Tuesday, November 14th beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. BJ's senior leadership team will discuss the Company's strategic initiatives, growth plans and long-term strategy. The event will also include a question-and-answer session following management's presentations.



The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the investors section of the Company's website at . A replay of the event will be archived on the Company's website in the same location.

If you are interested in attending the Investor Day in Boston, please contact .

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2023 Vibe Vista Award in the Best Spirits Program category and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ's information, visit .