IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 43 - 2023


10/31/2023 1:17:31 PM

Statement of transactions in own shares from October 23 to October 27, 2023 BNP PARIBAS
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer Identification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares) 		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market
(MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/10/2023 FR0010259150 46 114.20 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/10/2023 FR0010259150 349 113.16 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/10/2023 FR0010259150 1,205 113.49 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/10/2023 FR0010259150 107 117.23 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/10/2023 FR0010259150 712 116.62 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/10/2023 FR0010259150 26 117.20 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/10/2023 FR0010259150 4,128 116.25 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/10/2023 FR0010259150 1,314 118.76 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/10/2023 FR0010259150 353 111.81 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/10/2023 FR0010259150 4,572 112.47 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/10/2023 FR0010259150 1,494 112.77 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/10/2023 FR0010259150 4,619 112.61 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/10/2023 FR0010259150 550 112.94 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/10/2023 FR0010259150 11,337 112.48 XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 30,812 113.45

Attachment

