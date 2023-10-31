Lemus Tree Service Experiences Growth With Exclusive Leads From Tree Care Marketing By Tree Leads Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NEW YORK, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lemus Tree Service, a burgeoning tree care business based in Wappingers Falls, New York, has experienced substantial growth and efficiency improvements through its partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT), a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses.Gelvis Lemus, the owner of Lemus Tree Service, caters to various towns and counties, including Stone Ridge, Woodstock, Kerhonkson, Accord, Hurley, Saugerties, New Paltz, Lake Katrine, Walden, Gardiner, and Marlboro. The exclusive leads provided by TLT have significantly transformed the business.Since joining hands with TLT, Lemus Tree Service has achieved remarkable success, as Mr. Lemus stated, "To be honest, it has been one of the best companies. They have kept me afloat." The impact of this collaboration has been nothing short of remarkable, with the business experiencing a 100% growth since its inception.The influx of exclusive leads has necessitated the expansion of Lemus Tree Service. Mr. Lemus shared, "I've purchased more equipment. We used to be 2, and now we are 5." The growth of the business highlights the positive influence that exclusive leads from TLT can have on tree care companies.Exclusive leads offer several advantages over non-exclusive leads. Mr. Lemus emphasized, "It benefits me greatly. Out of every 10 estimates, I complete 8 jobs." The focused nature of these leads ensures that businesses like Lemus Tree Service can maximize their efficiency and convert a significant portion of leads into actual jobs.Mr. Lemus first learned about TLT through their advertising on Facebook. This introduction has proven to be a game-changer for his business, as he explained, "I watch your advertising on FB."While Mr. Lemus has been working in the tree service industry since 2005, Lemus Tree Service is a relatively new venture, only two years old. The rapid growth and success of the business are a testament to the value brought by TLT's exclusive leads and tree care marketing.Geo-targeting has played a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of Lemus Tree Service. Mr. Lemus expressed his satisfaction, saying, "Much more! It's actually perfect. They give me a week in one area, so I can be working and handling estimates at the same time, thanks to our excellent organization." The geographic focus of leads allows the business to streamline its operations and offer faster response times to clients.The proximity of jobs has further contributed to Lemus Tree Service's efficiency. "I save time and money, making us more efficient," Mr. Lemus noted. With jobs closely located, the business can minimize travel time and allocate more time and resources to the actual tree care work.One of the key advantages of receiving phone calls as leads is the ability to gauge the seriousness of potential clients. Mr. Lemus finds this approach highly beneficial, as he can schedule appointments immediately and identify committed customers. He lauded TLT's services, saying, "I'm very grateful to TLT."Lemus Tree Service's partnership with Tree Leads Today underscores the significance of tree care marketing and the positive impact of exclusive leads on local tree care businesses. The success of Lemus Tree Service serves as a testament to how businesses in this industry can thrive when they harness the power of exclusive leads and targeted marketing.About Tree Leads Today:Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.PresswireToday ( ) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.

Gelvis Lemus

Lemus Tree Service

+1 914-649-5239

