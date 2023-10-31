Exclusive Leads Fuel Mario's Tree Service's Rapid Growth In Clear Lake, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLEAR LAKE, TEXAS, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mario's Tree Service, a respected tree care and removal company based in Clear Lake, Texas, is experiencing significant growth and success through its partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT), a leading marketing company that specializes in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses.Owned and operated by Mario Ortega, Mario's Tree Service serves several towns and counties in Texas, including Santa Fe, Galveston, Clute, Dickinson, Seabrook, League City, Willis, Friendswood, and Baytown. TLT's exclusive leads service has been instrumental in fueling Mario's Tree Service's remarkable growth.Since joining forces with TLT, Mario's Tree Service has witnessed substantial improvements. Ortega shared his thoughts on TLT's impact: "TLT has made an extraordinary change in the number of clients who call me and in the number of clients who hire me. It provides me with a very favorable lead income."The business has grown by 50% since partnering with TLT, prompting Ortega to expand his team. What was once a crew of 4-5 workers has now grown to 7-8 employees. This expansion required investments in equipment and upgrades, including trailers and a stump grinder.One of the key advantages of TLT's exclusive leads, as emphasized by Ortega, is their specificity. He noted that "The leads are very specific in their needs. TLT is incomparable. Serious and precise customers translate into very good results."Ortega's journey with TLT began when he noticed the company on social media. However, due to past negative experiences with lead generators, he initially hesitated to take the risk. It was only when a friend in North Carolina shared their successful experience with TLT that Ortega decided to give it a try. Looking back, he considers it a wise decision.With over 20 years of experience in the tree care industry, Mario's Tree Service has been operating for approximately five years. The growth experienced in this relatively short period is credited to TLT's efficient and highly targeted exclusive leads.TLT's geo-targeting feature has been especially valuable to Mario's Tree Service. Ortega explained, "That's the second thing I like most about TLT, after the call leads. Everything is close; I don't have to move much to get there. That's a fundamental part of our success. We don't have to move the equipment very far. We've even done up to 14 estimates in one day."The proximity of jobs is another efficiency booster for the business. Ortega mentioned that the close proximity allows them to complete up to 12 jobs in a single day, streamlining their operations and maximizing their productivity.The preference for phone calls over other forms of communication is a key strategy endorsed by TLT. Ortega praised this approach: "That's TLT's top qualification. There are no intermediaries, and you negotiate directly with the customer. This creates a very nice level of trust, not only from the customer to us but also from us to the customer. It's a very special strategy; it's key."The success of Mario's Tree Service with TLT highlights the importance of tree care marketing and the role that exclusive leads play in driving growth for local tree care businesses.About Tree Leads Today:Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.PresswireToday ( ) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.

