Global Ambulatory Services Market Set To Expand, Predicted To Reach $5.33 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global ambulatory services market is expected to witness substantial growth, climbing from $3.32 billion in 2022 to $3.68 billion in 2023, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Despite challenges posed by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is poised to achieve $5.33 billion by 2027, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies reshaping the ambulatory care landscape.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Market Growth

The mounting incidence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, has triggered an increased demand for accessible and convenient ambulatory services. These services offer vital medical care and monitoring to individuals grappling with long-term medical conditions, representing a significant shift toward patient-centric healthcare solutions that prioritize accessibility and streamlined care delivery.

Key Players and Technological Advancements

Prominent industry players, such as UnitedHealth Group, are making strategic acquisitions to bolster their technological capabilities and fortify their market presence, as evidenced by their acquisition of Change Healthcare. This acquisition enables UnitedHealth Group to diversify its healthcare technology offerings and enhance its provision of comprehensive ambulatory care services, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering innovative and integrated healthcare solutions.

Market Segments:

. By Type: Emergency Departments, Primary Care, Surgical Specialty, Other Types

. By Services: Surgical Services, Diagnostic Services

. By Center: Single Specialty Center, Multispecialty Center

. By Modality: Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers

. By Application: Ophthalmology, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Pain Management, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the dominant region in the ambulatory services market in 2022, with robust growth anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities, offering valuable insights into the global ambulatory services landscape.

Ambulatory Services Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ambulatory Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ambulatory services market size, ambulatory services market drivers and trends, ambulatory services market major players, ambulatory services market competitors' revenues, market positioning, and ambulatory services market growth across geographies. The ambulatory services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

