A New Beginning Refinishing Highlights The Environmental Benefits Of Tub Refurbishing Over Replacement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Tub refurbishing is a green alternative that not only preserves the quality and aesthetics of a bathroom but also protects our planet...”
- Kristy Gaudin NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A New Beginning Refinishing , a leading tub refinishing company, is taking strides to underscore the environmental benefits of opting for tub refurbishing over total replacement. With the mounting concern over ecological impact and climate change, the company aims to educate consumers about the greener, more sustainable options available in the home improvement sector.
The Landfill Problem: A Growing Concern
The traditional route of replacing old bathtubs results in a significant amount of waste ending up in landfills. These discarded tubs take hundreds of years to decompose, during which time they release harmful chemicals into the earth. "It's a silent but growing crisis. People are unaware that their choices contribute to environmental degradation. Tub refurbishing is a green alternative that not only preserves the quality and aesthetics of a bathroom but also protects our planet," said Kristy Gaudin , owner of A New Beginning Refinishing.
Lowering Carbon Footprint with Tub Refurbishing
New tub manufacturing processes entail a range of activities-from extraction of raw materials to transportation-each contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. Refurbishing significantly lowers the energy consumed in these processes. "When you choose to refurbish, you're essentially cutting down on energy consumption, and thus, reducing your carbon footprint," stated Kristy Gaudin.
Eco-Friendly Materials: A Step Toward Sustainable Living
Conventional tub production involves various chemicals, paints, and solvents, many of which contribute to pollution and are detrimental to environmental health. Tub refurbishing utilizes fewer, often eco-friendly, chemicals. "We are committed to using materials that minimize environmental impact. It's part of a conscious decision to align our business practices with eco-friendly initiatives," added Gaudin.
Forest Conservation Through Material Optimization
Wooden bathtubs and fixtures contribute to the growing demand for timber, exacerbating deforestation-a significant global concern. By opting for refurbishing over replacement, the demand for new wood decreases, contributing to forest conservation.
Recycling: Closing the Loop
Refurbishing often involves metal fixtures that can be recycled, further reducing landfill waste. "We focus on a holistic approach to waste management. Any parts that are replaced are most often sent to recycling facilities," said Kristy Gaudin.
The Financial Edge
Beyond environmental benefits, tub refurbishing is also a cost-efficient alternative to complete replacement. It offers homeowners an opportunity to upgrade their bathrooms without breaking the bank, thereby making it an economically viable option.
About A New Beginning Refinishing
A New Beginning Refinishing is a premier tub refinishing company that offers top-notch, environmentally-friendly services. With a strong commitment to sustainability and quality, the company aims to set a precedent in the industry for responsible business practices.
Morgan Thomas
Rhino Digital, LLC
+1 504-875-5036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
MENAFN31102023003118003196ID1107347071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.