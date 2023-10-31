A New Beginning Refinishing Highlights The Environmental Benefits Of Tub Refurbishing Over Replacement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kristy Gaudin NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A New Beginning Refinishing , a leading tub refinishing company, is taking strides to underscore the environmental benefits of opting for tub refurbishing over total replacement. With the mounting concern over ecological impact and climate change, the company aims to educate consumers about the greener, more sustainable options available in the home improvement sector.The Landfill Problem: A Growing ConcernThe traditional route of replacing old bathtubs results in a significant amount of waste ending up in landfills. These discarded tubs take hundreds of years to decompose, during which time they release harmful chemicals into the earth. "It's a silent but growing crisis. People are unaware that their choices contribute to environmental degradation. Tub refurbishing is a green alternative that not only preserves the quality and aesthetics of a bathroom but also protects our planet," said Kristy Gaudin , owner of A New Beginning Refinishing.Lowering Carbon Footprint with Tub RefurbishingNew tub manufacturing processes entail a range of activities-from extraction of raw materials to transportation-each contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. Refurbishing significantly lowers the energy consumed in these processes. "When you choose to refurbish, you're essentially cutting down on energy consumption, and thus, reducing your carbon footprint," stated Kristy Gaudin.Eco-Friendly Materials: A Step Toward Sustainable LivingConventional tub production involves various chemicals, paints, and solvents, many of which contribute to pollution and are detrimental to environmental health. Tub refurbishing utilizes fewer, often eco-friendly, chemicals. "We are committed to using materials that minimize environmental impact. It's part of a conscious decision to align our business practices with eco-friendly initiatives," added Gaudin.Forest Conservation Through Material OptimizationWooden bathtubs and fixtures contribute to the growing demand for timber, exacerbating deforestation-a significant global concern. By opting for refurbishing over replacement, the demand for new wood decreases, contributing to forest conservation.Recycling: Closing the LoopRefurbishing often involves metal fixtures that can be recycled, further reducing landfill waste. "We focus on a holistic approach to waste management. Any parts that are replaced are most often sent to recycling facilities," said Kristy Gaudin.The Financial EdgeBeyond environmental benefits, tub refurbishing is also a cost-efficient alternative to complete replacement. It offers homeowners an opportunity to upgrade their bathrooms without breaking the bank, thereby making it an economically viable option.About A New Beginning RefinishingA New Beginning Refinishing is a premier tub refinishing company that offers top-notch, environmentally-friendly services. With a strong commitment to sustainability and quality, the company aims to set a precedent in the industry for responsible business practices.

Morgan Thomas

Rhino Digital, LLC

+1 504-875-5036

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook