Clearlake Capital Group Named To Inc.'S 2023 List Of Founder-Friendly Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Annual list highlights the investment firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies, announced today that it has been named to Inc.'s fifth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, recognizing the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs.

"We're proud to be recognized again by Inc. for our track record in supporting founder-owned businesses," said José E. Feliciano,

Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. "As an entrepreneur myself, I know that having the right partner is critical to reaching the next stage of growth. We look forward to supporting more owners and companies by leveraging our relationships, resources and O.P.S.® operational improvement framework."

"Clearlake's multi-faceted investment approach provides us with the flexibility to partner with business owners regardless of their situation, whether it's a control private equity, transformative M&A, carve-out, structured credit, or special situation investment," said Behdad Eghbali,

Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. "We thank Inc. for the award, and our team members for their continued dedication to the success of our portfolio companies."



The list recognizes investment firms that remain actively involved with the businesses they invest in, and that have earned the trust of the entrepreneurs they support to

help drive growth. To compile the list, Inc. went to entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships. To see the complete list, go to:





"Now more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise, and understanding-not just capital. These are the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms that have founders' backs when it comes to accelerating growth," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

About Clearlake



Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, consumer, and industrials. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK, Dublin, Ireland, and Singapore. More information is available at and on Twitter @Clearlake.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit .

