(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award offers an opportunity to recognize housekeepers who keep hotels clean and safe for guests and staff
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are open for UMF|PerfectCLEAN's fifth annual National Guest Room Attendant (GRA) Excellence Award .
UMF|PerfectCLEAN developed the award to recognize the hotel housekeepers – GRAs – who ensure hotels and lodges across the country are clean and safe for guests. GRAs have faced many challenges in 2023 as hotel occupancy rates approach pre-pandemic levels, guests demand cleanliness and hygiene, and staffing shortages abound. The award provides hotel general managers, room directors, and housekeeping managers with an opportunity to recognize the staff members who commit themselves to the highest standards of excellence. Nominations for the National GRA Excellence Award are open through Dec. 15, 2023.
"This year in the United States, we saw travelers return in full force to hotels," said UMF|PerfectCLEAN CEO George Clarke. "During that time, the hospitality industry continued to face significant staffing shortages, with hotel housekeepers the most understaffed
of all positions. Yet guests continue to prioritize cleanliness when choosing where to stay - cleanliness does indeed inspire loyalty. Faced with this challenging scenario, GRAs are working tirelessly to ensure the safety, satisfaction, and loyalty of hotel guests and staff. We are thrilled to recognize their hard work with UMF|PerfectLCEAN's National GRA Excellence Award ."
In 2023, the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) estimates that hotel occupancy rates will reach 63.8%
(just shy of 2019's 65.9%). According to an AHLA survey , 82% of hotels are experiencing staffing shortages, and 43% say housekeeping roles were the most seriously understaffed. And, travelers will continue ranking cleanliness
as critical, alongside price, flexibility, and sustainability. This scenario puts intense pressure on hotel
GRAs, who are on the frontlines of creating the clean and hygienic environment that guests expect.
"The National GRA Excellence Award is an ideal way to honor the hotel housekeeper who deserves recognition," added Clarke. "We are honored to celebrate the hotel workers who effectively process guest rooms and common areas to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene."
Hotel general managers and housekeeping managers are encouraged to nominate
dedicated staff for the award. The award recipient will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two, including airfare, to a location of their choice within the 48 contiguous states. Nomination forms, available at , should be submitted by Dec. 15, 2023.
