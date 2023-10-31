               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NTG Nordic Transport Group Publishes Interim Report For Q3 2023


10/31/2023 12:31:29 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 51 – 23
31 October 2023

NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q3 2023
The interim report for Q3 2023 is enclosed.

In connection with publication of the results for Q3 2023, a conference call will be hosted on 1 November 2023 at 10:00 AM CET.
The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG's website; ntg .

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
+45 42 12 80 99
Press:
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager
+45 42 12 80 90

Attachments

NTG Interim Report Q3 2023

Attachments

  • Company announcement no. 51_2023
  • NTG Interim Report Q3 2023



Attachments Company announcement no. 51_2023... NTG Interim Report Q3 2023...

MENAFN31102023004107003653ID1107347050

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search