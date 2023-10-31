(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 51 – 23
31 October 2023
NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q3 2023
The interim report for Q3 2023 is enclosed.
In connection with publication of the results for Q3 2023, a conference call will be hosted on 1 November 2023 at 10:00 AM CET.
The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG's website; ntg .
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
| Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
|
+45 42 12 80 99
| Press:
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager
|
+45 42 12 80 90
