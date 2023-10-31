Mlife Music Group: Exclusive Event After Fugees Reunion Tour At Barclays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Angelina Jean and Pras Michel , Photo by Antoine Delerme

Lauryn Hill , Photo by Antoine Delerme

Wyclef Jean . Photo by Antoine Delerme

A Star - Studded Night of Music, Exclusive Behind -the -Scenes , and Unforgettable Memories in the Heart of Brooklyn at Barclays.

- Mike JeanNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mlife, a leading provider of music distribution, event marketing and production services, ran lead on producing a surprise birthday celebration for Grammy-Award winning artist Pras Michel, the founding member of the iconic hip-hop group the Fugees, immediately following their sold-out Barclays performance.The birthday celebration took place at Gold Bar on Thursday, October 19th, the same week that Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees kicked off their reunion tour which debuted in Newark, New Jersey two nights prior. It's been 25 years since performing together, favoring more philanthropic pursuits in the decades since.To organize the birthday celebrations, Mlife enlisted the help of the NYC/LA-based events and consulting company The NOISE Group and FACTS agency. The celebration had music by renowned radio personality DJ Whoo Kid, an appearance by Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda and Mlife's own rising star, Norman Alexander. The night was celebrated at the iconic celebrity Hideout, Gold Bar. Other esteemed guests included Jerrie Johnson, Stacy Barthe, John Forte,SPRBLK, Jean Daniel, Barry Milleneaux, Rah Digga, Dj Reborn, Alpesh Patel , Dj Wolf , The birthday celebration took place at Gold Bar on Thursday, October 19th, the same week that Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees kicked off their reunion tour which debuted in Newark, New Jersey two nights prior. It's been 25 years since performing together, favoring more philanthropic pursuits in the decades since Pierre Louis , Dj J Period and Chiwawa.“We at Mlife, are excited to have worked with the NOISE group, and FACTS agency to produce Pras Michel's birthday celebration,” said Mike Jean, MLife co-founder and CEO.“It was an unforgettable event that converged on the 50th year of hip hop's creation, the 25th anniversary of the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, a reunion of the legendary Fugees group, and a celebration of Pras' life and career"About MlifeMlife is a leading provider of event marketing and production services. The company has a proven track record of producing successful events for a variety of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, celebrities, and non-profit organizations.

MLife's Fugees Private After Party at Gold Bar