Shadows Of The Past Emerge In Sci-Fi Detective TV Series“Knight Watchmen” Thrilling Episode 3

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Poster to the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" created by Brett William Mauser.

QR Code to the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" on Tubi.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Wesley Blake as Walter Baker, and Aaron Chandler as Jake.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Joshua Finley as Rat, Autumn Caro as Grinning Lunatic, Jade Esteban Estrada as LaRue, and Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya.

Now available on Tubi and Amazon Prime

- Bobby LePire of Film ThreatLOS ANGELES , CA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“Knight Watchmen”Season 1 Episode 3 -“Girl's Night Out”44 minTV-14Crime · Sci-Fi · Drama“Girl's Night Out” - In a city where danger lurks around every corner, Isabella(Daniela Vidaurre) and Cecilia (Nicole Mattox) find a rare moment to bond. Theirmission: serve a warrant on a formidable adversary. But as the night unfolds,their roles unexpectedly reverse, and the hunters find themselves hunted. Asthey navigate this perilous game, Walter (Wesley Blake) embarks on a personaljourney, moonlighting for an old friend. In the process, he begins to peel backthe layers of his past, revealing secrets and memories long buried.In this intense episode of 'Knight Watchmen,' trust is a luxury and every shadowmay conceal a threat.STARRING: Daniela Vidaurre (as Isabella Montoya), Nicole Mattox (as Cecilia),Wesley Blake (as Walter Baker)TELEPLAY BY: Brett William MauserSTORY BY: Brett William MauserCREATED BY: Brett William MauserDIRECTED BY: Brett William MauserGo to Tubi for Season 1, Episode 3,“Girl's Night Out”“KNIGHT WATCHMEN”Click HERE for photos

Samantha Maez

EPEC Media Group, Inc.

+1 562-201-4357

email us here

Visit us on social media:

YouTube