Shadows Of The Past Emerge In Sci-Fi Detective TV Series“Knight Watchmen” Thrilling Episode 3

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Wesley Blake as Walter Baker, and Aaron Chandler as Jake.
Now available on Tubi and Amazon Prime Bobby LePire of Film Threat lauds the series as "engrossing" and
praises its production, stating it "looks like a million bucks."”
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 26, 2023
Season 1 Episode 3 -“Girl's Night Out”
44 min
TV-14
Crime · Sci-Fi · Drama
“Girl's Night Out” - In a city where danger lurks around every corner, Isabella
(Daniela Vidaurre) and Cecilia (Nicole Mattox) find a rare moment to bond. Their
mission: serve a warrant on a formidable adversary. But as the night unfolds,
their roles unexpectedly reverse, and the hunters find themselves hunted. As
they navigate this perilous game, Walter (Wesley Blake) embarks on a personal
journey, moonlighting for an old friend. In the process, he begins to peel back
the layers of his past, revealing secrets and memories long buried.
In this intense episode of 'Knight Watchmen,' trust is a luxury and every shadow
may conceal a threat.
STARRING: Daniela Vidaurre (as Isabella Montoya), Nicole Mattox (as Cecilia),
Wesley Blake (as Walter Baker)
TELEPLAY BY: Brett William Mauser
STORY BY: Brett William Mauser
CREATED BY: Brett William Mauser
DIRECTED BY: Brett William Mauser
Go to Tubi for Season 1, Episode 3,“Girl's Night Out”“KNIGHT WATCHMEN”
