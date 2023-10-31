Nativo Doubles Down On DE&I Commitment, Accepts Invitation To Join ANA's Alliance For Multicultural Marketing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo, the platform where brands unlock the power of content to engage and influence their audiences,

announced today it has joined ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM), a coalition of entities from the entire marketing ecosystem that prioritizes diverse consumers and equity in the marketplace.

AIMM was established to create a movement that reflects a world of acceptance by celebrating differences and highlighting human truths that unite us. They support their mission with emphasis on data transparency and minority-owned media, actively working to ensure that the multicultural ecosystem is empowered to reach conclusions for growth. They are also dedicated to increasing visibility and access to invest in and develop Multicultural and Inclusive Owned Media in order to help brands and agencies plan and measure fair investments commensurate with opportunity.

Nativo is also excited to announce that three team members have joined AIMM action committees. Nativo Chief People Officer Mark Putrus has joined the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee, Aliya Do, Lead Manager, Brand Strategy, sits on the Modern Marketing committee, and Greg Friend, Vice President, Data Analytics, has joined AIMM's Data, Measurements & Insights committee.

"We commend ANA for their outstanding efforts with the

AIMM initiative," expressed Mark Putrus, Chief People Officer at Nativo. "At Nativo, our conviction lies in the power of diversity, inclusion, and belonging. Recognizing and valuing diverse perspectives drives innovation. By prioritizing representation, our mission aligns closely, and as a minority-owned business, we're proud to stand alongside ANA in their efforts."

As an organization,

Nativo aims to represent the diversity of the target audiences that brands and publishers seek to connect with and prides itself on being a diverse and inclusive workplace that encourages creativity, engagement, and a sense of belonging. As more organizations adopt supplier diversity programs, being included in the AIMM network ensures that Nativo is accessible to advertisers, agencies and publishers actively seeking partnerships with diverse suppliers.

About

Nativo

At Nativo, we enable brands to unlock the power of content to engage and influence their audiences. Our patented technology leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate the distribution of content in a non-interruptive, fully integrated experience within trusted environments. Our mission at Nativo is to solve the mid-funnel and drive consideration by making content as easy to execute, scale, and measure as advertising.

Founded by Justin

Choi in 2010, Nativo is an Asian American-owned technology company-certified by NMSDC as a Minority Business Enterprise -holding more than a dozen patents in its proprietary technology and working with more than 7,000 premium publisher websites around the globe. Learn more at .

About AIMM

Founded in 2016, ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM) is the leading voice in multicultural and inclusive marketing and DEIB, powered by a collective of 200+ industry leaders from across the ecosystem, advancing actionable change to drive business growth and equity for all in today's diverse marketplace. For more information, visit: .

