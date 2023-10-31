Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) To Utilize Raystation Technology For Radiation Therapy Planning

OHSU has purchased RayStation for treatment planning which will be used with the Radixact system from Accuray. The center intends to implement adaptive therapy to acquire daily patient images and perform treatment adaptations such that the patient's treatment is optimized. OHSU and RaySearch consider this approach to precision medicine to be the future of radiation therapy.

Dr. John Bayouth, Vice Chair, Director of Physics and Chief Medical Physicist at OHSU says: "OHSU is building the organization's technological platforms for advanced radiation therapy. We are pleased to collaborate with industry leaders like RaySearch to help bring precision medicine from research to clinical use.

Adaptive therapy is the next obvious step toward delivering the right treatment every day for every patient. We are encouraged to be at the forefront of implementing these hardware and software innovations to improve patient care."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "I am greatly encouraged that OHSU will integrate RayStation with Radixact, marking another step forward in our commitment to advancing radiation technology. This collaboration broadens the availability of our innovative solutions, ultimately enhancing the quality of care for cancer patients."

The order was received and delivered in Q3, 2023.

