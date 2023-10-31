(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with DTR 6, the Company announces that, as at 31 October 2023, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 229,795,719 Ordinary Shares.
There are no shares held in Treasury.
The total number of voting rights of the Company is 229,795,719. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
MENAFN31102023004107003653ID1107347004
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.