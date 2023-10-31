Black Rock Coffee Bar Unveils Its 2023 Winter Drink Menu For The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portland, Oregon, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, a national boutique coffee chain, has announced its winter drink menu for the 2023 holiday season, available at all 100-plus store locations across seven states, including OR, WA, AZ, CA, ID, CO, and TX.

This year, Black Rock Coffee Bar presents a delightful array of Winter Wonder beverages, available in iced, hot or blended options. The menu includes classic favorites such as creamy eggnog and the ever-popular Peppermint Bark White Mocha.

In the spirit of the holidays, new flavor combinations designed to warm hearts and lift spirits throughout the season have been introduced for 2023. Following is Black Rock Coffee Bar's winter lineup:

Peppermint Bark White Mocha – This refreshing and spirit-lifting drink is an absolute fan favorite during the winter season. It is Black Rock Coffee Bar's take on the white chocolate peppermint bark mocha, topped with whip cream, and garnished with festive holiday sprinkles.

Eggnog Latte - For eggnog lovers who value seasonal traditions, Black Rock Coffee Bar's Eggnog Latte is a rich and creamy eggnog mixed with Old Town espresso, topped with whip cream and sprinkles of cinnamon. Chobani® Limited Batch of Oat Nog is available too.

Gingerbread – Cookies are another popular staple during the winter holidays. Fresh-from-the-oven taste of gingerbread snaps, paired with your choice of milk and Black Rock's full-bodied espresso. This festive flavor gives off hints of vanilla, cinnamon, and warm molasses.

Sugar Plum Fuel Ò – For customers who want to stay fueled during the holidays, Black Rock Coffee Bar has created a refreshing drink from its FUEL energy drink brand - the Sugar Plum Fuel. This delicious energy drink combines a mix of red raspberry, almond and vanilla topped with original Fuel. This flavor combination is reminiscent of the sweet and sour nature of a juicy plum.

Each drink price will vary depending on modifications to the original receipt including alternative milks, additional flavors or additional shots.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, which is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection, has more than 115 stores in the U.S. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine's 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 115 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit

