Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size To Grow USD 75.8 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 8.6%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States , Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size to Grow from USD 42.5 Billion in 2022 to USD 75.8 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

To stop the growth of microorganisms like bacteria, fungi, and viruses, antimicrobial plastics have been treated or changed. Antimicrobial additives or coatings on these plastics prevent dangerous germs from developing and thriving on their surfaces. The antimicrobial properties of these plastics can be advantageous in a range of circumstances when it's vital to maintain cleanliness, prevent the transmission of diseases, or prevent the development of harmful microorganisms. Antimicrobial plastics are extensively used in healthcare buildings, hospital equipment, and medical gadgets. These materials increase patient safety by reducing the incidence of healthcare-associated infections by suppressing bacterial growth on surfaces.

COVID 19 Impact

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a substantial influence on a wide range of businesses, including the antimicrobial plastics market. Antimicrobial polymers are designed to prevent the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi. These plastics are used in a variety of products, such as packaging, medical facilities, autos, and consumer goods. The pandemic increased demand for antibacterial polymers in the healthcare sector. These plastics have been widely used in the production of medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), and hospital surfaces. The demand for better cleaning procedures in healthcare settings has pushed the demand for antimicrobial materials. The antimicrobial plastics business, like many other industries, encountered supply chain issues as a result of lockdowns, travel restrictions, and reduced manufacturing capacity.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact, By Product (Commodity Plastics, Engineering Plastics, High-performance Plastics), By End User (Medical Healthcare, Packaging, Electrical Electronics, Automotive, Building Construction, Food Beverage, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Buy Now Full Report:

Commodity Plastics accounted the largest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of product, the global antimicrobial plastics market is segmented into Commodity Plastics, Engineering Plastics, High-performance Plastics. Among these, commodity plastics accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. Numerous causes have fueled the need for antimicrobial polymers in the consumer market. First of all, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic in particular, consumers have become more aware of health and hygiene. The demand for antimicrobial products that can stop the spread of bacteria and germs has surged as a result of this. Antimicrobial qualities in food packaging have received more attention as a way to increase product shelf life and preserve freshness. As a result, antimicrobial films and coatings for plastic packaging materials have been created.

The healthcare segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

Based on the end user, the global antimicrobial plastics market is segmented into building and construction, automotive and transportation, packaging, healthcare, food and beverage, textile, consumer goods, and others. Among these, the healthcare segment is dominating the market over the forecast period. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities are very concerned about healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). By preventing the growth of bacteria and other germs on surfaces and equipment, antimicrobial polymers reduce the incidence of HAIs. The need for antimicrobial plastics has expanded due to the expansion of healthcare facilities, particularly in emerging nations, for a variety of applications, including hospital furniture and medical equipment.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Asia Pacific holds the highest market share over the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is dominating the market with the highest market share over the forecast period. The demand for antimicrobial plastics in many industries is being driven by the region's enormous population, growing urbanisation, and growing awareness of hygiene and infection control. The demand for packaged food and processed goods has increased due to the region's expanding population and increasing disposable incomes. In order to increase food safety and the shelf life of perishable foods, antimicrobial plastics are being utilised more frequently in food packaging.

Europe, on the other hand is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. Patient safety and infection control are major priorities in the European healthcare industry. To reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and preserve a clean environment, antimicrobial plastics are frequently utilised in medical devices, equipment, hospital furniture, and surfaces. Antimicrobial plastics are in higher demand in the European packaging business due to factors like food safety laws, consumer preferences for hygienic packaging, and the need to increase product shelf life. In applications where microbial contamination must be controlled, antimicrobial plastics are utilised in food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and other uses.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market include Ticona Engineering Polymers, The Dow Chemical Company, Microban International, King Plastic Corporation, Parx Plastics N.V., Milliken Chemical, BASF SE, Biocote, Bayer MaterialScience AG, Doeflex Vitapol and Others.

Get Discount At @

Recent Market Developments

In March 2021, Saniconcentrate , an additive technique, was developed by Parx Materials. With the use of this technology, antimicrobial polymers that can thwart the growth of dangerous germs and viruses can be created.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Antimicrobial Plastics Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Antimicrobial Plastics Market, Product Analysis



Commodity Plastics

Engineering Plastics High-performance Plastics

Antimicrobial Plastics Market, End User Analysis



Building and construction

Automotive and transportation

Packaging

Healthcare

Food and beverage

Textile

Consumer goods Others

Antimicrobial Plastics Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Dolomite Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Agglomerated, Calcined, and Sintered), By Application (Construction, Agriculture, Ceramics and Glass, Iron and Steel, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Functional Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Functionality (Sun Protection, Skin Brightening & Whitening, Acne Treatment & Oil Control, Hair Repair & Nourishment, Color Enhancement & Pigmentation, Moisturizing & Hydrating, Anti-Aging & Wrinkle Reduction), By Ingredient (Conditioning agents, Antioxidants, Sunscreen Agents, Anti-Aging Agents, Whitening Agents, Anti-Inflammatory Agents, Peptides & Proteins, Botanical Extracts, Vitamins & Minerals), By Application(Skin Care Product, Hair Care Products, Oral Care Products), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Pine Derived Chemicals Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Tall oil fatty acid, Tall oil rosin, Gum turpentine, Gum rosin, Sterols, Pitch, Others), By Source(Living trees, Dead pine stumps & logs, By-product of sulfate pulping), By Process (Kraft, Tapping), By Application (Adhesives & sealants, Paints & coatings, Surfactants, Printing inks, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Carbon Fiber Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Raw Material Type (Pan, Pitch), By Tow Size (Large Tow, Small Tow,) By Application (Composite Carbon Fiber, Non-Composite Carbon Fiber), By End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Sports/Leisure, Wind Turbines, Molding & Compounds, Automotive, Pressure Vessels, Civil Engineering, Marine, Pultrusion Misc., Misc. Consumer, Sailing/Yacht Building, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ,

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



Global Rubber Coated Fabric Market Size, Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Metal Powder Market Size, Share, Forecast 2022-2032

Global Polyimide Film Market Size, Share, Forecast 2022 – 2032

Composites In Oil & Gas Industry Market Size, Forecast 2032

Global FRP Vessels Market Size, Share, Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Perlite Market Size, Forecast and Demand - 2032

Global Fire Stopping Materials Market Size, Forecast 2022 – 2032

Road Marking Materials Market Size, Forecast 2022 – 2032

Biodegradable Superabsorbent Materials Market Size 2022-2032

Global Insect Pest Control Market Size, Share | Report Forecast 2032

Global Wood Adhesives Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis By 2030

Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market Size, Analysis By 2030

Medical Polymer Market Report Cover Empirical Challenges

Formic Acid Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast Up to 2030

Global Silicone Polymer Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis By 2030.

Aliphatic Polyketone Market Report Cover Empirical Challenges

3D Printing Plastics Market Share, Size, Trend Forecast 2030

Global Polycarbonate Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis By 2030.

Fermentation Chemicals Market Size, Forecast to 2030 Textile Chemicals For Technical Textiles Market Size, Growth Forecast 2030





Tags Antimicrobial Plastics Antimicrobial Plastics Market Antimicrobial Plastics Size Antimicrobial Plastics Share Trends Price SI Related Links