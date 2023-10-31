Global Plasma Powder Market Set To Expand At A CAGR Of 6.15%, Projected To Reach $3.58 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plasma Powder Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Plasma Powder Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global plasma powder market , valued at $2.73 billion in 2022, is expected to witness substantial growth, reaching $3.58 billion by 2027, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.36%. Despite the disruptive impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is poised for significant expansion, driven by the escalating demand for high-quality protein feeds across various applications.

Market Segmentation and Key Players

. Source: Bovine, Porcine, Ovine, and Other Sources

. Form: Dry and Wet

. Sales Channel: Online and Offline

. Application: Pet Food, Pig Feed, Poultry Feed, Aqua Feed, Ruminant Feed, Human Food, and Other Applications

Leading market players such as Takeda, Merck KGaA, and CSL Behring are actively engaging in product innovation, introducing advanced product lines to cater to the evolving demands of the plasma powder market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global plasma powder market with a detailed sample report:



Evolving Trend: Focus on Product Innovation

The plasma powder market is witnessing a significant trend with companies like Octapharma AG obtaining European Union (EU) approval for its octaplasLG powder, a lyophilized form of plasma for transfusion. This innovation ensures standardized quality and superior pathogen safety profiles, underscoring Octapharma's commitment to advanced pathogen elimination and inactivation protocols.

Strategic Acquisitions Bolster Market Growth

Strategic acquisitions continue to underpin market growth, as seen with Darling Ingredients Inc.'s acquisition of Valley Proteins for $1.1 billion in May 2022. The integration aims to enhance operations and provide feedstocks with lower carbon intensity, reinforcing Darling Ingredients Inc.'s position in the market.

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

North America emerged as the largest region in the plasma powder market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the swiftest growth in the forecast period. The detailed report offers comprehensive insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth prospects across key geographical segments.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global plasma powder market:



Plasma Powder Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Plasma Powder Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on plasma powder market size, plasma powder market drivers and trends, plasma powder market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The plasma powder market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Feed Premix Global Market Report 2023



Probiotics In Animal Feed Global Market Report 2023



Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Agriculture Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027