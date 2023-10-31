Global Pharmaceutical Pellets Market Poised To Reach $2.54 Billion By 2027, Growing At A CAGR Of 11.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pharmaceutical Pellets Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global pharmaceutical pellets market, valued at $1.48 billion in 2022, is set to expand to $2.54 billion by 2027, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Despite the disruptive impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is expected to witness substantial growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the escalating demand for effective drug delivery systems.

Market Segmentation and Key Players

. Technology: Extrusion, Fluid Bed Granulation, Dry Powder Layering, Solution And Suspension Layering, Spray Congealing, and Spray Drying

. Mechanism Of Action: Diffusion, Erosion, Osmosis

. Technique: Direct, Melt, Wet, Dry

. End-User: Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical

Leading market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Takeda, and Boehringer Ingelheim are actively involved in product innovation, emphasizing the development of novel pharmaceutical pellets to cater to the evolving needs of the market.

Evolving Trend: Focus on Product Innovation

Product innovation remains a key trend in the pharmaceutical pellets market, with companies like Gilead Sciences Inc. introducing the oral pellet version of Epclusa, aimed at enhancing the tolerability and palatability for children with chronic hepatitis C infection.

Strategic Acquisitions Foster Market Expansion

Strategic acquisitions continue to drive market growth, as demonstrated by Advent International's acquisition of RA Chem Pharma Ltd. from Micro Lab Ltd. in July 2020. This acquisition bolstered Advent International's presence in the healthcare sector, solidifying its position in the market.

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth

North America emerged as the largest region in the pharmaceutical pellets market in 2022 , while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The detailed report provides comprehensive insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth prospects across key geographical segments.

