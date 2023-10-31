(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

bionik® Pro Kit+ gaming accessory bundles for Nintendo Switch®, PS5®, and XBOX XS® now available at Costco

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- bionik®, the innovative gaming accessory manufacturer, is thrilled to introduce Pro Kit+ bundles for the Nintendo Switch®, PlayStation 5®, and XBOX XS® video gaming consoles. The Pro Kits have been meticulously crafted to elevate the gaming experience for players on each platform. These all-in-one bundles represent exceptional value when compared to purchasing each included product individually and are available now for purchase at Costco® and online at .Pro Kit+ for PS5:- The Pro Kit+ for the PS5 includes a gaming headset, 2 sets of Quickshot Pro, a phone holder with a convenient travel pouch, 2 joystick caps, a USB hub, Lynx cable, and a user guide.- Costco Price: $59.99 (Retail value: $149.94).Pro Kit+ for Xbox Series XS:- The Pro Kit+ for the Xbox Series XS includes a dual charger, 2 rechargeable battery packs, 2 battery covers, 2 sets of Quickshot Pro, a phone holder with a travel pouch, 2 joystick caps, a Lynx cable, a controller case, and a user guide.- Costco Price: $59.99 (Retail value: $134.94).Pro Kit+ for Switch OLED:- The Pro Kit+ for the Switch OLED comprises a gaming headset, NeoGlow Controller, quad charger, 2 Joy-Con® controller grips, Comfort Grip, 2 screen protectors, a cleaning cloth, a wired car charger, and a user guide.- Costco Price: $59.99 (Retail value: $151.92).- Costco link:Assets can be found here:BNK-9104 Pro Kit Plus PS5 :BNK-9105 Pro Kit Plus Xbox :BNK-9106 Pro Kit Plus Switch :About bionik®:bionik is a gaming accessories manufacturer focused on providing gamers with the tools they need to reach their full, competitive potential. By offering unique devices and accessories that have been tested and designed to provide solutions for even the most-discerning gamers, bionik is dedicated to providing high-quality solutions for some of the most common issues gamers deal with. For more information on bionik, or to pre-order items, please visit bionikgaming.For media inquiries, contact:Vincent GallopainXOGO Consulting31723 Dunraven CTWestlake Village, CA, 91361USA

