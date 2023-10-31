(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CD BioGlyco Supports the Screening of Glycans with Advanced HTS Technologies

SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CD BioGlyco announced that it has launched advanced HTS technologies, which are designed to support the screening of glycans with specific biological properties from large-scale glycan samples.The widespread use of HTS technology is critical in glycoscience research and medication development. It assists scientists in quickly discovering compounds with potential biological activity and gives vital references and guidance for the creation of novel drugs. HTS enables the testing of a vast number of glycan compounds, offering insight into the fundamental principles of glycobiology and the interrelationships between glycan molecules and biological systems.With experience gathered in various fields of glycobiology, especially expertise in the HTS of glycans , scientists at CD BioGlyco are able to provide customized glycan HTS services for researchers worldwide:. HTS of Important GlycansHTS of mannose, glucose, N-Glycan, sialic acid, fucose, and galactose.. HTS of Glycan DerivativesHTS of glycan-binding proteins, glycan antibodies, human galactokinase inhibitors, glycoengineered cell line, inhibitors of sialyl- and fucosyltransferases, and compounds that alter muscle cell glycosylation.. Strategies for HT Glycan ScreeningMicrochip-based assay, automated LC-MS-based solution, mass spectrometry, UHPLC-FLD, 19F-Labeled Probes, HILIC, MALDI-TOF-MS, CE-MS, HPLC-Based Analysis, ESI-MSn, DNA sequencer, glycan microarrays, 96-well plate platform.Service Applications. Glycan drug development and evaluation. Studies on the interaction of glycans with biomolecules. Glycan structure identification and glycomics studies“...CD BioGlyco is dedicated to resolving client issues and enhancing analytical performance and productivity. Our advanced HTS technology directly addresses challenges across the process of glycan screening,” said Anna, one of the representative speakers from CD BioGlyco.“These screening techniques have a wide range of applications in glycobiological research, providing powerful research tools for problems related to biomedicine, environmental protection, and other fields.”“Our workflow and services will drive an acceleration of glycobiology research and drug development timelines, ultimately improving the efficiency.” Added Anna.To know more detailed information about the High-Throughput Glycan Screening Service provided by CD BioGlyco, please visit

