Money Vehicle Financial Literacy Course In Alignment With Ohio State High School Standards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Available for Ohio schools, as financial literacy instruction is mandated across the state.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Money Vehicle, a virtual education company dedicated to bridging the financial literacy gap in the United States, is proud to introduce its comprehensive virtual financial literacy course designed to align with the recent financial education mandate set by the state of Ohio. Governor Mike DeWine signed new financial education requirements into law, making it compulsory for all public school students in Ohio to complete a full-semester personal finance course, in line with various states across the nation.Effective from July 2023, Ohio's ninth-grade students are now required to earn one-half credit in financial literacy as a prerequisite for graduation, as outlined by the Ohio Department of Education's guidelines. The Money Vehicle course has been meticulously crafted to guide students through the initial ten steps of their financial journey, imparting essential principles of personal finance and equipping them with the language of finance including instruction on a range of financial topics, including bank account management, fundamental budgeting, and strategies for handling debt.In response to the enactment of these requirements, Ohio state Senator Steve Wilson, Chair of the Ohio Senate's Financial Institutions and Technology Committee and a primary sponsor of the bill, shared his perspective: "I was a banker for 41 years, and I witnessed the consequences of our failure to teach financial literacy to our children. I wanted to make a difference."Jedidiah Collins CFP®, the founder of Money Vehicle, expressed pride in the transformative potential of Ohio's new financial literacy standards: "Ohio's new financial literacy standards have the potential to shape the futures of students, and we are honored that Money Vehicle will enable teachers to deliver this impact in classrooms."Money Vehicle is tailored for classroom use and offers a wealth of resources for educators. The course was developed by a team of financial and educational experts, including experienced teachers and administrators with a wealth of experience in implementing educational projects. Money Vehicle is already in use by school districts nationwide, as well as on college campuses and within professional sports leagues. We are committed to empowering Ohio's students with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed financial decisions throughout their lives.For more information, please contact:Email:Phone: 954-944-5939+++About Money VehicleMoney Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to build an engaging and easy to use financial literacy curriculum. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. This hybrid engagement of on and off-screen instruction empowers each and every student to begin their financial plan.

