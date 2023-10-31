Steve Nelligan, CEO Of US Transport, Inc. Nominated As Finalist For The Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trailblazing Entrepreneur Recognized for Unmatched Contributions and Pioneering Innovations in the Transportation Industry

Steve Nelligan, CEO of US Transport, is a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 in Mountain West for innovation in U.S. transportation.

- Steve NelliganDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- US Transport , Inc. is thrilled to announce that its Owner and CEO, Steve Nelligan, has been nominated as a finalist for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mountain West Award. This highly respected award program has recognized game-changing business leaders from around the globe for over three decades.US Transport headquartered in Denver, CO, is the leading provider of dry and liquid bulk transportation and logistics services across the western United States. Offering a full suite of services that includes transportation, storage, rail transloading, on-site facility, and inventory management services, the company has cultivated long-standing relationships with customers through its high standards of service and unparalleled safety program.The Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award celebrates the innovative minds and transformative leaders who have brought growth, prosperity, and transformation to our world. Nelligan's nomination for this award highlights his exemplary leadership, innovative solutions, and relentless dedication to the growth and prosperity of the transportation industry.“At US Transport, we strive every day to exceed customer expectations, uphold our high safety standards, and contribute positively to the industries and communities we serve. This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team."Under Nelligan's guidance, US Transport has excelled in its industry, carving out a dominant market position and exhibiting exceptional growth through strategic acquisitions and geographic expansion. The company's breadth of services, coupled with an industry-leading safety program, has set it apart from competitors and created high barriers to entry.The Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mountain West Award will be announced later this year, further spotlighting the groundbreaking contributions of exceptional entrepreneurs across various industries.About US Transport:US Transport, based in Denver, CO, is a leading provider of dry and liquid bulk transportation and logistics services across the western United States. The company serves a diverse customer base across several end markets, handling a broad range of commodities for international cement producers, mining companies, public utilities, government infrastructure, highway construction, and power plant recycling. With a commitment to high safety standards and customer service, US Transport continues to be a prominent figure in the transportation industry. Visit us-transport for more informationAbout Entrepreneur Of The Year®:Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth, strengthening entrepreneurship around the world. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities and over 60 countries. Visit ey/us/eoy for more information.

