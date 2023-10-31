Viphomelink Partners With Panhandle Farmers Mutual Insurance Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

125-year old mutual carrier partners with leading digital homeowner engagement platform

- Chris AndersonMORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- vipHomeLink Holdings, Inc., the U.S. technology company that provides the leading digital homeowner engagement and prevention platform, announced today a new partnership with Panhandle Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of West Virginia.Founded in 1898, Panhandle Farmers Mutual is a domestic mutual carrier based in West Virginia that provides insurance coverage to homeowners, renters and businesses in the state.“As a mutual insurance company, we seek to bring innovative solutions to our policyholders,” said Chris Anderson, CEO of Panhandle Farmers Mutual Insurance.“We're thrilled to provide the vipHome app at no cost to our policyholders and believe vipHomeLink will help our members more easily prevent claims so we can better protect our homeowners and their families.”vipHomeLink simplifies homeownership through an interactive mobile app experience and expert digital content, while enabling and empowering homeowners to make their homes safer, more valuable and more energy efficient. With timely and tailored home reminders, and a secure home profile and member dashboard, the vipHome app helps homeowners stay organized and better prepared to manage the challenges of homeownership.“Mutual insurance companies generally seek to protect their homeowners, and Chris and his team at Panhandle Farmers are no exception,” commented Geoff Martin, President of vipHomeLink.“Our mission is to help carriers transform their business model toward a 'predict & prevent' approach, thereby helping their members reduce the risk of claims commonly experienced by our homeowners.”About Panhandle Farmers Insurance CompanySince 1898, Panhandle Farmers has operated as a domestic farm mutual carrier based in West Virginia that today provides insurance for homeowners and commercial lines.About vipHomeLinkvipHomeLink is a digital home management solution that helps homeowners maintain, organize, and improve their homes. The Company markets its platform to insurance companies and other corporate partners to drive engagement with homeowners, prevent home insurance claims, and increase retention and referrals. The solution simplifies homeownership, drives better home maintenance, and improves home safety through expert, omnichannel content, tailored home recommendations, and personalized home reminders to members on the platform. vipHomeLink is based in Morristown, New Jersey.Contacts:Chris Anderson, Chief Executive OfficerPanhandle Farmers Insurance Company

