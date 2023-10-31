Seriesone And TFC Services Inc Join Forces And Launch The New VFLOW Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

seriesOne and TFC Services JV

seriesOne Management, a global Digital Investment Bank and TFC Services Inc a Trading Tech and Tokenization Company join forces to launch the VFLOW Ecosystem.

- Michael MildenbergerDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- seriesOne Management, a global Digital Investment Bank and TFC Services Inc , also known for its TFLOW Token, are announcing their strategic partnership under a joint venture agreement.The joint venture will launch a new blockchain based ecosystem and token called VFLOW . The new VFLOW Ecosystem will offer a variety of products and services, bridging the gap between Real World Assets and Digital Assets to create additional financial value for Traditional as well as Crypto Investors.Together with a group of world class investors, seriesOne has invested significant resources over the last two years to build a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform called Yieldster. TFC designed best in class Trading Algorithms and Bots as well as a Security Token Offerings (STO) Platform. These three elements, combined with seriesOne's financial expertise and Swiss based Asset Management business and TFC's deep technology know-how, will be the fundamental base for the new VFLOW Ecosystem.In the coming weeks, the two entities will perform a token swap program, offering existing holders of TFLOW Tokens and Yieldster YXL Tokens to swap their tokens into VFLOW Tokens. Shortly after the completion of the Swap Program the VFLOW Tokens will first become publicly available through a well-known launchpad.Michael Mildenberger. Managing Partner of seriesOne stated:“We are really thrilled about our Joint Venture with TFC Services Inc and their dynamic team to take our blockchain related activities to the next level and increase the value for our Yieldster token holders. Our new VFLOW Ecosystem will allow us to digitalize a portion of our Traditional Finance Products which will financially benefit our FIAT based clients and at the same time allow Crypto Investors to invest in Real World Assets with their digital currencies.John Aslanis CEO of TFC Services stated:“The strategic partnership with seriesOne is very exciting for us and comes at a perfect time. It will strengthen our position in creating Real World Asset Tokens and adding Decentralized Finance to our portfolio of services. This should also benefit our current token holders greatly and elevate the outlook of our project significantly.”About seriesOneseriesOne is an independent Digital Investment Banking firm with teams in the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. We advise companies in all aspects of mergers and acquisitions, equity, and debt financing. In addition, we offer innovative Asset Management services and solutions to our clients. The four industries we focus in are Digital Media & Entertainment, Blockchain/Fintech/Web3, Industrial Technologies and Sustainable Real Estate.About TFC Services IncTFC Services is the Company that manages the TFLOW Utility Token. The Company designs trading algorithms for Futures Trading and has also prepared a Security Token Offerings Platform so RWA Tokens can be launched through the platform. Furthermore, the Company has also designed an NFT's Marketplace. The TFLOW Services Ecosystem is designed to support niche services for all major crypto services categories.

