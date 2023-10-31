Perfectscale Launches New Partner Program To Accelerate Kubernetes Optimization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PerfectScale , an innovation leader in Kubernetes optimization, is thrilled to announce the introduction of a new, multi-faceted channel partner program, designed to strengthen collaborations with VARs, Resellers, Integrators, MSPs, CSPs, and more. Designed to empower partners in the optimization of Kubernetes infrastructure, the program expands the ability of our solution and service providers to enhance, scale, and boost the performance of these environments for their clients.Kubernetes is the fastest growing project in the history of open source software after Linux. The popular container management platform provides for the orchestration of resources to increase availability, scalability, service discovery, automated deployments and more. PerfectScale takes these efforts to the next level by effortlessly and continuously optimizing Kubernetes infrastructure to drastically reduce cloud costs and other resource-related expenses while maximizing performance, stability and system availability.Opening of the PerfectScale partner program expands the reach and ability of partners to further optimize, scale and improve the performance of their clients' Kubernetes environments. The program offers a wide variety of collaboration formats including co-sell, re-sell, MSP and the bundling of PerfectScale inside consulting service offerings. Through the program, partners gain access to PerfectScale experts and tools to address common challenges found in these IT environments to create a more performant and finely tuned user experience.To accelerate partner success with PerfectScale, the company is offering an array of sales and support resources, including:●Lead registration tools●In-depth sales training●Engineer-led technical training●Exclusive branding kits●Sales, marketing and educational collaterals●Ability to sell directly through the AWS Marketplace●A dedicated PerfectScale SaaS instance for MSPs and CSPs●Free System Health Checks for the clients of our system integration and consultancy partners“PerfectScale solutions were developed to make Kubernetes performance a priority at the most cost-effective level possible – an ongoing challenge for users today. The new program offers a wide range of services, support and resources to help our partners and their clients navigate through operational concerns with ease,” said Amichai Lesser, VP of Business Development at PerfectScale.“As a result, those employing our solution can be confident in their Kubernetes investment at every level.”“Being a part of the PerfectScale ecosystem has been transformative for our team,” said Naren KN, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at TechBag.“Now with a very partner-centric program with the support and resources we need to succeed, our solution experts are well-prepared to drive greater customer ROI across their Kubernetes optimization initiatives.”For more information on the PerfectScale Partner Program, visit or schedule a discussion regarding the PerfectScale channel program at: . To discuss a partnership with PerfectScale or to meet with the company at either KubeCon or AWS Re-Invent in November, please contact Amichai Lesser, VP of Business Development at .Tweet This: @PerfectScale_io Launches New Partner Program to Accelerate Kubernetes Optimization –Resources:●Visit to learn more●Experience the PerfectScale Autonomous Optimization and Governance Platform at:About PerfectScalePerfectScale's Kubernetes (K8s) Optimization and Management Platform makes it easy for DevOps, Platform Engineering, and SRE professionals to improve the cost-effectiveness and stability of their complete K8s environment. As the industry's only production-ready automation solution, K8s environments are safely and effortlessly right-sized for peak resilience and availability, to eliminate wasted resources and cost, and to minimize carbon emissions. As a 2023 Gartner Cool Vendor for Container Management, PerfectScale continuously optimizes every layer of your K8s stack, guaranteeing your environment is always perfectly scalable to meet demand.PerfectScale is available in a free, no-commitment, 30-day trial. It takes only minutes to deploy and instantly starts cutting K8s costs and boosting performance, all with a minimal footprint on your environment. Get started today at perfectscale

